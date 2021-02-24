BELTON — Ten years had come and gone since Cameron Yoe reached the second round of the boys basketball playoffs.
For a few fleeting moments, it appeared the Yoemen were poised to take it one step further.
Yoe overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, but No. 14 Lorena steadied its ship with clutch free throw shooting to come away with a 67-60 victory in a Class 3A area-round playoff Wednesday night at Tiger Gym.
Yoe finished its season at 18-6.
The Yoemen trailed throughout until they took their first lead at 49-48 following a pair of Ke’Vaughn Booze free throws with 6:12 remaining in the game. They went up by three soon after on two Nolan Brashear free throws.
It was a long comeback climb in the making as the Leopards (23-4) — powered by the long-range shooting of Graham Goolsby — led 29-10 early in the second quarter. However, Yoe began to disrupt Lorena’s rhythm and closed the first half on a 16-5 run to trail 34-26 at halftime.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” first-year Yoemen coach Chris Reid said. “They are extremely well-coached and are so disciplined in what they do. We wanted to take away from what they like to do and get into a transition game.”
Yoe stayed within striking distance with a solid third quarter, closing the gap to 46-40 heading into the final 8 minutes.
Once the Yoemen went on top in the fourth quarter, the teams traded the lead for a time before the Leopards got a little separation.
Booze tied the game again at 55 before Lorena regained command over the final 3 minutes.
Goolsby, who led all scorers with 24 points and didn’t make a field goal after connecting on five first-half 3-pointers, went 9-of-10 from the line in the fourth quarter to keep Yoe at bay.
“In those situations, you’re hoping they make mistakes and you have to will yourselves to a win,” Reid said.
Vrail George pumped in four 3-pointers for a 19-point output for the Leopards.
“(Goolsby) and (George) were their guys,” said Reid, whose team enjoyed a more balanced scoring attack.
Booze paced the Yoemen with 11 points followed by 10 apiece from Za’Korien Spikes and Brashear, with nine players contributing to the scoring column.
“I’m just so proud of how hard these kids worked,” Reid said. “These are coachable kids. I’m grateful for my assistants, the administration and how the community came out to support what we do.”
Lorena, which is on a 15-game winning streak, will meet the Malakoff-Crockett winner in the next round.