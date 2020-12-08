Consider the football season a four-part hike.
The first section can be equated to the rigors of spring and summer. The second portion involves non-district games. The third is league battles and the fourth segment is the playoffs.
The Temple Wildcats traversed the initial three and are on the last stretch, though, it’s not the time to look back, bask in the trek that’s brought them to this juncture and coast to the summit. The path beckons forward and what awaits demands even more than before.
“If you do what you did to get you there, if you do it like you did in Weeks 1 though 10, you’re not going to last very long in the playoffs,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday. “It has to take an increase in every facet of your life when you start going against people that understand that it’s do or die. It’s going to take more than you’ve given to this point.”
Aiding the Wildcats’ ongoing navigation, in part, is what they’ve gathered and gained along the way — a sturdy bond fastened by common goals and a collective will to succeed, a 9-1 record, the outright District 12-6A championship and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division II bracket.
Also assisting in holding the compass steady and positioned toward the ultimate trophy perched on the mountain top is a 155-page, spiral-bound notebook, given to each Temple player and coach at what Stewart dubbed his traditional pre-playoff state of the union address last Friday.
Inside the “playoff survival guide” are, among other contents, a letter from Stewart to the players, senior-written excerpts that detail what the program means to them, a countdown calendar to the Jan. 16 title game, daily reminders, and mindset initiatives in the form of key words. At the end of each practice, players and coaches meet in small groups to discuss that day’s subject.
In essence, the notebook serves as a motivational tool and a tangible object that both reinforces commitments that were made when it all started in the summer and magnifies the reality that the Wildcats face as they prepare to take on the Waxahachie Indians (5-4) in the teams’ bi-district game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Win or go home.
“To me, it’s the best thing we do in this program. What it is, is an attempt to get them to hyper-focus,” Stewart said. “It exemplifies the fact that if you don’t have the best Monday you’ve ever had, you might go home for good on Friday. If you don’t have the best Tuesday, the best weight session, film study, if you don’t get out of bed with a certain type of mentality, then it might be the last time you get out of bed with an opportunity to do what we are trying to do. Does it mean you win games? No. It’s an attempt by our coaching staff to try to hyper-focus these kids.
“The approach of a playoff game is more important than lining up and kicking it off. I just need that much more. All I ask of these kids is you go give everything you’ve got and I’ll take whatever comes. I’ve never asked them to win games. I ask them to do everything they can as hard as they can as long as they can and do it the right way with class and integrity. If you can operate like that, I’ll take whatever comes.”
A few more miles on this final quest would work.
Waxahachie, a first-time 6A playoff qualifier, on a winning streak
A four-game losing streak to teams — Arlington Lamar, Ennis, and 11-6A counterparts DeSoto and Cedar Hill — that finished the regular season with a combined winning percentage of 76 left head coach Todd Alexander’s Indians at 1-4 when November rolled around.
Things started to change Nov. 6 when Waxahachie, for the first time since 2013, defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge, 31-21. The following week, the Indians defeated Mansfield to clinch a playoff spot — the school’s first since realignment boosted it into 6A in 2018 and after two seasons that yielded just three wins — then closed out district play by beating Hewitt Midway 31-28 and Waco 19-15.
“I didn’t know (2013 was the last win over Lake Ridge) but the kids did and we kind of talked about it after. Being able to win that game, I think that kind of told our kids, ‘Hey, we can be pretty good,’” said Alexander, who’s in his third season in charge of his alma mater. “We just needed confidence and, boy, I think that really did it for us.”
The victory spree coincided with Brandon Hawkins’ move from wide receiver to quarterback. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior led District 7-6A in receiving yards a year ago and still has a team-high (234) in that category this season, but his athleticism has invigorated the Indians’ run-first offense that also features 5-10, 210-pound running back Shawn Cherry.
“He’s a leader, awesome young man and the kids respect him — one of those all-around guys that you want in your locker room. Along with that, he’s got a lot of ability as well,” Alexander said of Hawkins. “To put the ball in his hands, I think that sparked us a little bit.”
That spark certainly set off Stewart’s alarm bells.
“They definitely showcase him. He can throw it but if he doesn’t like what he sees, he’ll pull it down and then it gets real scary,” Stewart said. “The biggest compliment that I think a coach can ever get is that their kids play their tails off. And when you turn on film, it doesn’t take long to realize that their kids play their tails off. Obviously, that’s high on (Alexander’s) priority list and I respect people who have that high on their priority list.”
This will be Waxahachie’s fourth postseason appearance since 2009, which was the final year in a string of 21 consecutive playoff berths. As a player, Alexander was part of the first team in that long run and had it in mind when he took the reins to bring back some of the traditions from that era. He said this year’s group has embraced the process.
“What we wanted to do was get back to being a blue-collar team, a tough team that grinds it out, works hard, is scrappy and mentally tough. I think with this group of seniors this year, we kind of brought that back, and these kids have done that and we’re proud of that,” Alexander said.
“Both teams have some similarities that will make it a good game. I think it’s very similar to what we’ve been seeing in our district. (Temple has) a lot of weapons and they are very well-coached by Coach Stewart, and I think it’s a good matchup.”
Next round?
The winner between Temple and Waxahachie will play either District 9’s Garland (4-3) or District 10’s Rockwall-Heath (7-2) at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, Stewart said. Day and time are to be determined.
Rockwall-Heath is coached by former Temple AD/head coach Mike Spradlin (2011-15), who hired Stewart as defensive coordinator in 2014, the same season in which Spradlin led the Wildcats to the Class 5A Division I state title game. Two years later, Stewart led Temple back to the championship tilt in his first year in charge.