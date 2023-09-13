A palpable disappointment that hovered around the Lake Belton Broncos last Thursday night in the aftermath of a stunning overtime defeat against Red Oak had dissolved by the start of this week.
Instead, motivation, resolve and redemptive aims echoed throughout the Broncos’ facilities. After all, that result is final. The next one is not.
“We’ve got seven district games left,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said Tuesday. “Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us.”
Directly in front of the Broncos (2-1, 0-1 District 4-5A-I) is a 7 p.m. road tilt Friday against Killeen Shoemaker (2-1, 0-1) at venerable Leo Buckley Stadium.
Before they board the bus for the short trip west, Lake first had to recognize what went wrong during its 38-34 loss to the Hawks, who overcame a 31-19 deficit, tied the contest with a touchdown 14 seconds before the final buzzer then scored the game-winning TD in OT on a fourth-down pass. The Broncos then had to flush the lingering feelings, formulate ways to fix the flaws and start to focus on the next task at hand.
Cope credited his players’ resiliency and, judging by the week’s first two practices, said his team appeared eager to get back on the field.
“I think our kids have had two of the best days of practice they’ve had all year, Monday and Tuesday. Highly competitive, making sure iron sharpens iron, and they have responded really, really well,” Cope said. “I’m proud of our leadership council. They’ve done a really good job of making sure that the energy and effort haven’t dropped.”
The Broncos led the Hawks 28-19 when they had first-and-goal at the 3-yard line after Ty Legg’s 91-yard catch-and-run gain. Lake settled for a field goal and a 31-19 advantage. Red Oak quickly cut into the deficit, 31-25, with a 90-yard scoring strike.
It remained a six-point cushion for most of the fourth quarter, and Lake had a chance to seal the victory when it had the ball with 2:33 remaining. What turned into a costly three-and-out that included two incomplete passes, a rushing loss of 3 yards and a false start penalty left Red Oak enough time to at least tie it. The Hawks did with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Reggie Moody to Taz Williams with 14 seconds left.
The rest is history.
“We can’t go back and change that. All we can do is fix it going forward, and I think that our kids and our coaches have done a really good job of finding different ways to do that,” Cope said. “Every part of the team, including myself, has to improve. I think every one of us could have done a better job that night, and it’s a great learning opportunity.
“The big thing is finish — finish through the whistle, finish through the drive, finish the quarter, finish the half and finish the game. That has been a big point of emphasis.”
Going against the Grey Wolves
Finishing will be key against Shoemaker, which overcame a 12-point deficit during last season’s encounter and eked out a 34-33 victory by scoring a TD with 3 seconds left. It was one of two Lake losses in league play last year. With those plus last week’s narrow defeat, the Broncos’ three setbacks in the young program’s nine district games so far all have been decided by four points or less.
“This district is really, really tough, and we have to learn to finish,” Cope said.
Shoemaker’s run-based offense (343 yards rushing per game) is orchestrated by quarterback Malachi Jerome, a junior in his second season as starter. The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder is 31-of-53 for 450 yards passing and one of four Grey Wolves with at least 20 carries and 100 yards rushing — Brandon Brown (26-311), Jerrod Hicks-Maddox (24-215) and X’Zavion Smith (21-116).
The Wolves’ big-play receiving threat is Maurice Starr, who has 15 catches for 240 yards. Torion Thomas and Malik Esquerra share the team lead with 21 tackles. Travonne Woodley and Jasiyah Riley have 19 stops apiece.
“Speed, speed and more speed. Malachi Jerome is a heck of a quarterback. He makes plays. Their running backs are special. The two tight ends are monsters. Our front seven has to play a really good brand of football,” said Cope, whose defense yielded 399 yards per game through three weeks. “I think we have to try to keep things more in front of us.”
Broncos numbers
Junior quarterback Eli Mascarenas (38-of-63, seven TDs, one interception) leads local signal-callers with 861 yards passing for a Lake offense that ranks No. 1 in total yards among area squads at 432.3 yards per game. Mascarenas also owns a team-high five rushing scores.
Senior Micah Hudson, who on Monday committed to play for Texas Tech, has team-highs of 15 catches and 313 yards, junior Cash Robin has 10 grabs for 231 yards and sophomore Davion Peters has eight catches for 146 yards, and four total TDs after running for and catching one last week.
Junior Garrett Roland’s 30 tackles pace the defense. Seniors Garrett Combs and Tre Phillips have 20 stops each, senior Peanut Brazzle 19 and senior Jeremiah Battreall 18.
Last week around 4-5A-I
Granbury 17, Waco 14; Killeen 37 Cleburne 13; Midlothian 35, Shoemaker 26; Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34 (OT); Killeen Ellison, idle.
Also this week in 4-5A-I
Midlothian at Waco; Granbury at Cleburne; Ellison at Red Oak; Killeen, idle.