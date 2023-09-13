Broncos notebook

Lake Belton’s Jeremiah Battreall (60) wraps up Red Oak’s Chris Martinez during last Thursday’s district game at Tiger Field.

 Jon Farrow|Special to the Telegram

A palpable disappointment that hovered around the Lake Belton Broncos last Thursday night in the aftermath of a stunning overtime defeat against Red Oak had dissolved by the start of this week.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags