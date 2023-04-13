Leading the girls points race after the first day of the District 12-6A track and field meet, Temple continued its championship performance Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium, and Saniyah Richardson and Kaurie Holleman played major roles in the Tem-Cats’ crowning achievement.
Richardson had a hand in all three of the Tem-Cats’ gold medals Thursday to finish the meet with four medals — matching Holleman’s haul — and Temple won the girls district team title by scoring 167 points, holding off Harker Heights by 12½ points.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for next Thursday’s District 11/12-6A area meet at Hewitt Midway, and Temple will be well-represented.
After the Wildcats and Tem-Cats combined to advance 15 athletes in Wednesday’s seven events, they secured 19 more spots during Thursday’s running finals.
Richardson, a junior sprinter, started her evening by running to victory in the 100 meters, crossing the line in 11.98 seconds to edge Hutto’s Journee Mayfield (12.05). She continued it by teaming with Rene’jah Jackson, Maliah Neal and Sidney Johnson to carry the Tem-Cats to victory in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:42:20 — more than a second ahead of second-place Hutto. And she capped her night in the 200 with another golden finish, posting a time of 24.86 to beat Mayfield (25.16) and Johnson (25.59) to the line.
“I slipped in the blocks, but then I caught up,” Richardson, the bronze medalist in the long jump a day earlier, said after stepping down from the top of the podium following the 100. “I couldn’t just give up. I had to catch up.”
Holleman, an emerging standout as a freshman, added to her pair of medals from Wednesday’s field events by taking home two more prizes from the track.
A day after winning the triple jump and finishing second in the long jump, she teamed with with Jackson, Ja’Shon’Driah Powell and Johnson on the Tem-Cats’ runner-up run in the 4x100 relay in which they clocked a time of 48.74 behind Midway (48.38).
Holleman garnered her fourth medal of the meet when she anchored the 4x400 relay — taking the baton after Talia Minor, Neal and Jaylynn Pearson successfully handled their roles on the first three legs — to bring the Tem-Cats home in 4:03.97 for a silver medal that put a bow on their district championship.
Heights won the 4x400 with a time of 4:03.03.
Also advancing to the area meet for the Tem-Cats were bronze medalist Sofia Garcia (2:29.28) in the 800 won by Harker Heights’ Ella Perry (2:20.11), double bronze medalist Talia Minor (16.49) in the 100 hurdles race that had to be rerun and was finally won by Heights’ Haley Harper (15.81) and the 300 hurdles (48.52) won by Pflugerville Weiss’ Jaelyn Eubanks (47.56), and Maya Ramirez, who added to her bronze in the 3,200 Wednesday with a medal of the same color in the 1,600 (5:45.68) won by Perry (5:07.12).
On the boys side, the Wildcats got off to a flying start with two golds and a silver through the initial two events as they tried to make up ground after starting the day in second place in the points race.
O’Ryan Peoples, Christian Tutson, DeJohn Thomas and Mikal Harrison-Pilot ran four smooth legs in the 4x100 relay to win in 41.74, more than a half-second ahead of runner-up Harker Heights (42.46).
Next up, the senior duo of Tyson Tamez and Anthony Soto went 1-2 in the 800, with Soto pulling the field through the first 700 meters before Tamez kicked to win in 1:59.14. Soto crossed the line next in 1:59.99.
“We just went out and competed with each other because it was going to be just me and him, no one else,” Tamez said.
Added Soto: “It’s a high standard that we hold ourselves to. The first corner was a little rough, but we managed to stick with it and bring it home.”
The Wildcats followed that quick start with three events in which they didn’t score a point, including not getting the baton around in the 4x200 relay — a result that all but doomed their hopes of a team title.
The scoreless stretch was broken when Ben Huber and William Garcia went 2-3 in the 400. Huber crossed in 51.20 — behind Heights’ Jordan Pope (50.19) — and Garcia was next in 51.21.
Temple continued to try to rally.
Thomas (22.24) took the silver medal in the 200 won by Bryan’s Terrence Lewis (22.04), Naeten Mitchell (39.86) got the bronze in the 300 hurdles won by Weiss’ Peyton Morgan (39.40), Tamez (4:34.19) ran to a bronze in the 1,600 won by Midway’s Reeve Tarter (4:32.83), and Garcia, Huber, Soto and Mitchell made the four-lap trip in the 4x400 relay in 3:26.04 to finish second behind Heights (3:24.50).
It wasn’t enough to catch Heights, though, in the battle for the team title. The Knights won the crown with 173 points, 24 points ahead of second-place Temple.
NOTE: For complete varsity results from the meet, see Saturday’s print edition of the Telegram.