Temple track

Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Temple’s Saniyah Richardson (right) captures gold in the 100 meters at Thursday’s District 12-6A track meet at Wildcat Stadium.

Leading the girls points race after the first day of the District 12-6A track and field meet, Temple continued its championship performance Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium, and Saniyah Richardson and Kaurie Holleman played major roles in the Tem-Cats’ crowning achievement.

