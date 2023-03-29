Longtime Temple College baseball coach Craig McMurtry isn’t one to just sit back and relax during games or let the details slip through the proverbial cracks.
Even so, the former major league pitcher seemed particularly intense and vocal from the start as his surging Leopards began a four-game conference series against Hill on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
There was a good reason for that. Temple has a well-rounded team that’s capable of not only reaching the NJCAA Region V Tournament but also contending for the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship.
And with crucial league series against nationally ranked squads McLennan and Weatherford looming, McMurtry most definitely didn’t want the Leopards to lose focus or sharpness against a Hill team that’s in the playoff hunt.
Temple grabbed a 3-1 first-inning lead in Game 1 in support of Clay Westbrook then staved off the Rebels for a tight 3-2 victory. Relief ace Tyler Cooper tagged out Leo Parra on the game-ending close play at home plate after a low curveball scooted away from catcher Ty Marthiljohni, who recovered the ball and flicked it to his covering pitcher just in time.
In Game 2, the Leopards were clinging to a 3-1 lead in the fifth when they erupted for a six-run outburst that propelled them to a 9-1, seven-inning win that featured stellar pitching by relievers Christian Okerholm and Garrett Baumann. TC’s big hits in the fifth were Cade Climie’s home run, run-scoring doubles by Trent Rucker and Cole Tabor and a two-run single by Bryan Williams.
Freshman second baseman Tabor, who produced two hits and two runs on the day, said it was clear how much McMurtry wanted the Leopards (21-11, 10-4) to extend their league winning streak to five games.
“Yeah, we picked up on that. We have big games next week (against rival and sixth-ranked McLennan), and he’s really focusing on doing well against teams that are not as good as the teams we’re about to play,” Tabor said. “We need to focus in and get all the work in here and that’s why he’s so intense — about the pitchers especially, because those are his guys. He’s got to take care of them, and they take care of us.”
Whether it was exhorting his pitchers to attack the strike zone or urging his hitters to swing aggressively at the right pitches, McMurtry demanded a lot from his players against Hill (18-14, 6-8) and they met the challenge more often than not.
“I don’t want them to let down and take anything for granted. Hill’s got a good team. They’re right behind us in the standings, just like Ranger last week and we were able to take three of four, which was big,” McMurtry said. “I know we have the ability to be one of the better teams in the conference, but you can’t sit back and think your past success will just roll over to this week. I don’t want us to get complacent.”
In the seven-inning opener, Hill took a 1-0 lead in the first against sophomore right-hander Westbrook (5-2) as leadoff batter Diego Villescas walked and stole second before Cade Sanchez’s RBI single.
However, Temple got all the runs it needed in the bottom half against Jelle van der Lelie (5-3), a tall righty from The Netherlands. Tabor hit a one-out single and scored when Texas A&M signee Climie popped a double to the right-center wall. With two outs, Colby Christian ripped a single to left to drive in Climie and Lance Cantrell for a 3-1 advantage.
The Rebels cut TC’s lead to 3-2 in the fourth when Westbrook walked Tait Joynt with one out and allowed singles to Jagger Schattle and Ethan Atkisson.
Westbrook struck out six through five innings before lefty Cooper took over to start the sixth. The Texas State transfer who’s dominated batters all season struck out two in the sixth but had to navigate trouble in the seventh. Parra led off with a single to center, then Cooper got two flyouts before permitting a Christian Garcia single and hitting Eric Garcia to load the bases.
Cooper got a 1-2 count on pinch hitter Lane Snow and tried to finish him with a sharp-breaking curve, but the pitch in the dirt deflected off Marthiljohni and rolled to the edge of the cutout on the first-base side. Parra raced toward home for the potential tying run, but the freshman catcher nimbly retrieved the ball and his backhand toss hit the covering Cooper, whose tag barely beat Parra’s headfirst slide for a dramatic final out.
“The curveball is really big for me. Ty did a good job of getting most of it,” Cooper said. “I wasn’t really expecting the runner to go, but I just tried my best to get to home plate before him and Ty made a good toss back to me.”
Lefty starter Joel Burgess Jr. escaped a first-inning jam to begin the scheduled nine-inning finale, then Temple took a 2-0 lead in the first against righty Kade Douglas. Tabor walked and scored when Hill committed two throwing errors after Climie’s grounder to third, then Cantrell blasted an RBI double to left.
Hill made it 2-1 in the second when Burgess struggled with command and hit Christian Garcia with the bases loaded. The Leopards pushed their lead to 3-1 in the second, loading the bases with no outs before Climie’s walk plated Rucker.
Okerholm (2-0) relieved Burgess two batters into the third and pitched effectively for 3 2/3 innings, striking out three and scattering three hits.
The Leopards separated with their six-run fifth, highlighted by Climie’s homer into a stiff breeze and including Rucker’s RBI double, a two-run single to center by Temple High School product Williams and Tabor’s two-run double for a 9-1 lead.
Baumann struck out three in the seventh to cap the run-rule win for Temple, which travels to Hill on Saturday for a noon doubleheader in Hillsboro.