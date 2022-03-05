BELTON — Tell the band to keep on playing because Mary Hardin-Baylor is dancing all the way to the Sweet 16.
Junior guard Josiah Johnson poured in a game-high 33 points, junior wing Ty Prince scored 25, and No. 6 UMHB used its hot shooting to neutralize Trinity’s active zone defense on its way to a 98-82 victory in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday night.
In front of another large and vocal crowd at Mayborn Campus Center, the Crusaders (27-2) punched their first ticket to the Sweet 16 since the 2013 team advanced all the way to the national championship game. Next up is a meeting with either No. 3 Wisconsin-Oshkosh or Case Western Reserve on Friday at a site yet to be announced.
“I’m so proud of our team,” second-year UMHB coach Clif Carroll said. “We knew we had to play with (Trinity’s) pace, and we knew we’d have to shoot the ball well against their zone, and we did.”
Both teams got off to sizzling starts, combining for five 3s in the initial 4½ minutes of a first half that at times resembled a track meet.
With players racing up and down the floor, Trinity (23-6) sped to a 15-12 lead before UMHB put together a 9-0 run to take control about 7 minutes in. Five consecutive 3s — three by the Crusaders and two from the Tigers — left UMHB with a five-point advantage with 8:01 left in the half.
Trinity’s long-range shooting cooled down through the remainder of the period, and UMHB led by much as 11 after a Prince putback with 1:42 remaining. The Tigers cut the gap to seven before Johnson’s 3-pointer beat the halftime buzzer and sent the Crusaders bouncing into the locker room with a 51-41 lead.
“Obviously, we made some defensive mistakes to let them get some good looks, and give them credit for taking advantage of that,” said second second-year Trinity head coach Jimmy Smith, a former UMHB player and assistant coach. “We give them credit for making the right plays, the right reads and making their shots.”
UMHB began the second half with a 7-1 run and led by as many as 18 with 13:26 left. Trinity got as close as 77-71 after back-to-back 3s by Ben Hanley and Kaleb Jenkins, but two close-range buckets from Luke Feely and a Johnson 3 restored the Crusaders’ double-digit lead for good.
Jenkins had a team-best 20 points, Tanner Brown 13 and David Nickell 10 for the Tigers, whose zone defense couldn’t spoil the Crusaders’ shooting touch.
Johnson scored his 33 by going 11-of-20 from the field — including 5-of-9 from 3-point range — and 6-for-6 at the foul line. Feely and Carson Hammond, who was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, added 14 points apiece for UMHB, which finished 13-of-22 (59 percent) from long range and shot 57 percent (35-of-62) overall.
The Crusaders are into the third round for just the third time in program history, but Johnson said they aren’t satisfied with simply advancing through the tournament’s opening weekend.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet because we’re not done yet,” Johnson said. “It’s just another game to reach our goals. We just have to stay consistent. Whether there’s 64 teams or 16 or eight or whatever left, we just have to stay focused.”