BELTON — If any one player embodies the general attitude of Belton’s football team, then Jackson Engelke is a good place to start looking.
Grit, determination, just plain old hard work — each sums up the senior offensive lineman.
Engelke is a team-first leader in the trenches for the Tigers, one who couldn’t care less about seeking the spotlight and who is willing to do whatever is asked of him, no questions asked.
“It’s a work-ethic thing with him,” said his father, Jeremy Engelke, an assistant defensive coach for Belton (3-3, 2-1), which will take on rival Temple (4-2, 3-0) tonight in a key District 12-6A match. “He’s not particularly gifted athletically. He just understands the value of hard work and he will get after it.”
As Belton head coach Brett Sniffin puts it, “He’s got a little nasty in him, so that helps.”
And as Jackson himself puts it, “I just love the game of football, so I just come out here and play it.”
It’s that type of matter-of-fact approach that helps Jackson thrive on the football field.
If a defender needs blocking, Jackson is there.
“I love the contact. It’s pretty fun,” he said. “Every play is like a car crash on the offensive line. I don’t really care, I just love the game.”
If a teammate needs correcting, Jackson is there.
“He’s not real vocal in terms of saying something in front of everybody, but he’ll pull a teammate aside and have something to say there,” Jeremy said.
And if an injury occurs, Jackson is there, too, no questions asked.
“He’s grown up seeing kids have to make decisions that maybe weren’t the greatest for them, but what was necessary for the team,” Jeremy said. “So that’s what we are. We’re team, team, team.”
After the Tigers had some veteran linemen go down to injuries early in the season, such as seniors Ryan Hunt and Scotty Butler, coaches decided Jackson’s services were needed more on offense than on defense.
So, after spending the offseason at middle linebacker for the Tigers, Jackson was asked to move to left tackle. So he did. It’s an area of familiarity for the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder who spent his junior year as Belton’s starting center.
It also ties up Jackson’s football career in a nice way, as the tri-sport athlete — he also powerlifts and throws shotput and discus for the track team, finishing fourth at the Class 6A Region II meet in the discus last year — began his football days at middle linebacker and left tackle as a sixth-grader in Belton’s youth league.
“And here I am as a senior in high school playing left tackle and middle linebacker, so that’s pretty cool,” he said.
It’s Jackson’s ability to teach and his versatility that have helped stabilize the position group, which now features a few younger players who weren’t necessarily expected to be there at the start of the year.
“He brings a steadiness to the offensive line after being our starting center last year,” Sniffin said. “He’s our one senior that starts on the offensive line and he brings some leadership there amongst those guys and kind of coaches them as we go during practice and during games. He imparts his wisdom on those young kids.”
The knowledge Jackson has to share comes from a life spent around the game as a coach’s son.
Whether it’s spending time in field houses or watching games at home with his dad, his relationship with his father always has kept Jackson close to the game.
Jeremy, also a track coach and macroeconomics teacher at Belton, said Jackson wanted to start playing football in fourth grade, when many of his friends began playing, but their family rule was to not let him play until sixth grade.
“I purposely didn’t let him play in fourth (grade) and fifth (grade), so there was a period of time where they were practicing out here after school,” Jeremy said, pointing to Chisholm Trail Park across from Tiger Field. “And he would walk over from the elementary school and he wouldn’t talk to me on the way home because I wouldn’t let him play.”
But once sixth grade rolled around, Jackson’s attitude lifted, and Jeremy stopped coaching full-time that year so that he and a few of the other dads could coach Jackson and many of the other now-Tigers’ seniors — such as Trent West, Aaron Bain, Bryan Henry, Tanner Conroy, Braxton Haynes and Seth Morgan — for that season.
“We wanted to make sure that him and his whole senior group was being coached right in that youth football league,” Jeremy said. “It’s been a group effort. Those boys, they’ve all played together the entire time, and that group of dads has really influenced that whole group. It’s more like we have seven sons with seven dads and any of us can get on any of them at any point and time.”
Jackson said being able to play alongside those he has been friends with for so long makes it even more special as they move toward the end of their playing days together.
“It’s the coolest feeling ever, having a win and going in that locker room and then going to celebrate at Whataburger,” he said. “It’s been the same people our whole lives. It’s the most fun thing ever. We have a really good team continuity and I feel like our friendships outside of football have helped out a lot.”
Jackson, who wants to study business after high school, also is close to his teammates up front.
“I mean, we hang out outside of here all the time,” he said. “We go to the lake. We go fish. We have offensive line dinners every week at one of our houses. It’s just a great group, tight buddies of mine.”
Growing up in Belton for most of his life — the family spent Jackson’s third-grade year in Marion when Jeremy coached there, but moved back the next year — has helped cultivate those friendships, as well as given Jackson a sense of ownership in the Tigers’ program.
“He’s a field house kid. He doesn’t know anything other than Belton football,” Jeremy said. “He’s grown up in it. He didn’t have any choice when he was little, but he lives and breathes it. It matters to him. He’s worked hard to put himself in position to be successful and this is a really big senior group, and his entire kind of friend group has been together since elementary school, so it matters to them.”
And that’s why they work hard. That’s why they wake up in the wee hours every morning to be at practice by 6 a.m. — because it matters.
Being a part of the team requires a persevering attitude that Jackson, as well as many of his teammates, displays.
He credits his dad as instilling some of that relentlessness in him.
“He raised me to be tough and to not let me quit on anything,” Jackson said. “And football’s a perfect way to do that.”