MUMFORD — Facing a formidable pitcher Friday evening, the Academy Lady Bees struggled to produce hits and were furthered hindered by their miscues in the field. Because of that, Academy is faced with winning two games today to keep its season alive.
Academy was mostly held in check by East Bernard pitcher Lexie Warncke, and the Lady Bees allowed two runs on a pair of errors in a 4-1 loss to the Brahmarettes to open the teams’ Class 3A Region III best-of-three semifinal series.
Game 2 is tentatively set for 11:30 a.m. today back in Mumford, weather permitting. Game 3, if necessary, would follow.
“It’s a really good matchup between the two of us, but we obviously had some errors that cost us and (East Bernard) found a way to move runners,” Academy head coach Alicia Crawford said. “It’s extremely crucial for us to be good on defense at this stage. We’ve gotten here by playing near perfect defense and tonight it just didn’t happen.”
Warncke kept Academy (26-5) off balance at the plate all game, striking out 13 and allowing one run on three hits. The Lady Bees’ lone score came in the fifth inning when Caitlyn Beck hit an RBI single to center field that plated Molly VandenBout and cut East Bernard’s lead to 3-1.
Warncke responded by retiring the final seven Academy batters, five via strikeout.
“It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a pitcher who is that fast,” Crawford said. “It took an adjustment at the plate. Our older kids made the adjustment, but our younger ones didn’t in time.”
VandenBout tallied two of Academy’s three hits with a single and a double. Her extra-base knock with two outs in the fifth sparked the Lady Bees’ rally. VandenBout reached third and McKenna Weber followed with a walk to put runners at the corners for Beck.
VandenBout started in the circle and yielded four runs on six hits while matching her counterpart with a baker’s dozen strikeouts.
Morgan Gasch was hit by a pitch to lead off the third for East Bernard (29-6). She stole second and took third on a passed ball before scoring on an errant throw by Academy catcher Abbie Henderson to open the scoring. The Brahmarettes added two runs in the fourth with Bailey Leopold’s RBI triple and Sarah Devine’s groundout.
After Academy made it 3-1, East Bernard made it a three-run game again by capitalizing on another Academy error in the bottom of the fifth that allowed Jolie Peloquin to score from first base on a throw that got away from the Lady Bees.