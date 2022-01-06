HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Belton boys drop season opener
GEORGETOWN — Leander Vandegrift netted a pair of second-half goals Thursday in a 2-1 victory over Belton in the season opener for both at the Georgetown tournament.
Isaiah Lopez put the Tigers in front 1-0 with a goal in the first half before Vandegrift made its rally during the second 40 minutes.
Belton next plays at 10:45 a.m. today versus Austin Akins.
Belton girls open with win
FRISCO — Makenna Morrow scored three goals to lead Belton to a 4-0 victory over Del Valle on Thursday night in the teams’ season opener at the Frisco tournament.
Daysha Thomas also scored for the Lady Tigers, who continue tournament action at 10 a.m. today against Frisco.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMHB men down Sul Ross State
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor had five players in double figures as the 19th-ranked Crusaders stretched their winning streak to six games with a 94-81 victory over Sul Ross State on Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
Josiah Johnson scored 22 points for the Crusaders (11-1, 6-1 American Southwest Conference), who got 18 from Nathan Stoltz, 16 from Luke Feely, 15 from Gibson Hearne and 14 from Carson Hammond. Logan Dixon had 20 points to pace Sul Ross State (5-8, 2-6).
UMHB closes out a three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against Howard Payne.
UMHB women beat Sul Ross State
BELTON — Freshman Arieona Rosborough had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds, leading Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 92-81 victory over Sul Ross State on Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
Alexia Martin scored 16 points, Ashley Faux added 13, and Bethany McLeod and Aja Holmes chipped in 11 apiece for the Lady Crusaders (10-2, 7-0 American Southwest Conference), who shot 48 percent (31-of-64) from the field on the way to their ninth consecutive win. Alexis Carmosino had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Sul Ross State (6-7, 2-6).
