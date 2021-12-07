BELTON — Despite being separated by about 950 miles, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Wisconsin-Whitewater have clashed seven times since the start of the 2006 season. Four of those battles were in the NCAA Division III semifinals, and one was in the quarterfinal round.
They’ll collide for an eighth time Saturday when No. 2 UMHB (13-0) visits No. 3 UW-Whitewater (13-0) in another semifinal matchup that has both sides looking forward to what’s in store for the next installment in their lengthy series.
“We’ve played them a number of years and they always have great size, so we understand what’s going to be called upon for our players,” said UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg, whose Crusaders are 1-6 against the Warhawks. “You have to understand that if you’re going to be in the championship bracket with a chance to win it, you’re going to have to play teams like Whitewater.”
As the only head coach in the history of the Crusaders program, Fredenburg has been involved in every meeting between the schools — from a 7-3 loss in 2006 when the Warhawks were coached by Bob Berezowitz, through four setbacks when Lance Leipold guided UW-Whitewater, to a split of playoff matchups with Kevin Bullis at the Warhawks’ helm.
“I go back to when Bob was the head coach, then Lance and now Kevin, and they all do a great job,” Fredenburg said. “We’re thrilled to be mentioned alongside them. We think we’ve worked really hard to develop our program and our team, and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”
The teams’ last meeting was in the quarterfinals in 2019, when the Warhawks prevailed 26-7 to avenge their 31-14 semifinal loss from the previous year, and Bullis believes Saturday’s contest will be another physical affair.
“A lot of times people talk about our tradition of playing Mount Union. Goodness gracious, though. Our tradition of playing Mary Hardin-Baylor, it’s a dogfight every time,” said Bullis, whose 2019 squad advanced to the Stagg Bowl before falling to North Central. “I’m talking about 15 years of it, going back to Coach Berezowitz.
“Pete Fredenburg is the constant in all of this. At Whitewater, it’s been Coach Berezowitz, Coach Leipold and myself. My hat’s off to Coach Fredenburg to have built that program from the ground up and continue building it.”
Saturday marks the first time in Bullis’ tenure that UW-Whitewater will host UMHB — the 2018 and ’19 games were in Belton — and he’s pleased the Crusaders will visit Perkins Stadium for the first time since a frozen semifinal afternoon in 2007.
“As much as I like going to visit Texas, there’s nothing like home sweet home,” Bullis said. “This will be our 10th game here at home this season. It’s really special to be here and, obviously, we love playing at home.”
Saturday’s forecast in Whitewater is for temperatures ranging from 23 to 35 degrees, with a 70 percent chance of snow showers in the morning prior to the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
It’s not ideal weather for a team from Texas but certainly better than the single-digit temperature the Crusaders experienced in their 16-7 loss at Perkins Stadium in 2007.
“The last time we went there, it was a heartbreaking loss but an incredible experience,” Fredenburg said. “The field was actually iced over, and we were in awe of the surroundings.
“You’d always rather play at home, but we also look forward to the travel. Our team enjoys being together. Going to a place like Wisconsin will be a new experience for so many of our guys. We’re excited about playing, excited with where we are as a football team and with the challenge that Whitewater represents.”
The other semifinal
The NCAA is sending UMHB to Whitewater because the Warhawks’ playoff criteria (number of wins, strength of schedule, opponents’ strength of schedule, length of previous postseason run) is stronger than that of the Crusaders.
However, the NCAA decided to send No. 1 North Central (12-0) to No. 4 Mount Union (13-0) for the other semifinal, despite North Central being the undefeated reigning national champion.
According to the d3football.com website, which contacted members of the Division III football committee, the criteria of both North Central and Mount Union was refigured to take into account this year’s playoff results — something the committee isn’t instructed to do in the championship manual.
Because Carnegie Melon pulled out of the playoffs because of a COVID outbreak prior to its first-round game against North Central, it was Mount Union that had the slimmest of advantages in criteria once this year’s playoff results were entered into the equation.
“That’s a travesty,” Fredenburg said. “It has always bothered me that the NCAA sometimes loses common sense in the playoffs. The NCAA wants everything to be black and white, and it’s not. One year, Wisconsin-Whitewater had won the championship then played two Division II schools the following year — beat them both — so the NCAA made them travel everywhere in the playoffs because they only had eight Division III wins. Have we lost all of our sense?
“That didn’t make sense, and it doesn’t make sense that North Central has to go to Mount Union.”
This year’s Stagg Bowl is in Canton, Ohio, less than a half-hour drive from the Mount Union campus, leading many folks on social media to suggest that the NCAA wants to give the Purple Raiders the best opportunity possible to advance to the title game in hopes of drawing a larger crowd.