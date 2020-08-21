The Granger Lions achieved a lot over the last two years, going 20-6 overall, making consecutive trips to the Class 2A Division II Region IV semifinals and boasting one of the top defenses in the area.
Now Granger has to replace production from last season’s 12 graduates and, with just four starters returning on offense and defense, the Lions need several young players to step up if they want to continue their trend of deep playoff runs.
“There are a lot of things we need to figure out before that first game,” said first-year Granger head coach Stephen Brosch, who spent the last five years as the Lions’ defensive coordinator and was promoted after Walt Brock took the head coaching position at Schulenburg. “It was pretty scary to look at our depth chart. We lost a lot of good seniors, but our mentality is, ‘Next man up.’ Our guys have to be ready.”
Granger finished 9-4 last year after its second straight appearance in the third round of the playoffs. Senior quarterback Thomas Rhoades (986 yards passing, 541 rushing, 16 total touchdowns), junior receiver Johnny Ryder (377 yards receiving, five TDs) and junior running back Donnie Cantwell (494 yards rushing, seven TDs) will lead an offense that averaged 36.2 points per game a year ago.
Senior Dwayne Gaida anchors both lines and provides needed experience for the Lions.
“Gaida is really the only big guy we have, size-wise. He’s a beast,” said Brosch, whose team hosts Axtell in its season opener next Friday. “We’re a multiple-type offense. We’re going to get into a spread at times, but we’ve also got some heavy sets that we’re going to run. We’re going to see how things go and be open to anything.”
On defense, Brosch said he feels confident in his linebackers, a group that features Cantwell and sophomore DJ McClelland. Like the defensive line, Granger is inexperienced in the secondary, but Brosch is optimistic that a few freshmen — specifically safety/receiver Michael Selucky — can help the team.
Been in their shoes
Brosch was a four-year letterman at Granger and helped the Lions reach the state semifinals in 2007. He joined the Granger coaching staff in 2012. Under his guidance as defensive coordinator last season, Granger allowed 23.9 points per game.
“Playing football here, it’s like a dream to get to lead these guys,” Brosch said. “I feel like I’ve had a connection with these kids every since I got here. I’ve seen us go through some low points and some high points, and I feel like I can relate to these kids since I grew up in this community.”
Opting out
Brosch said four players — all expected starters — chose not to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Lions with two gaps to fill on the offensive line and one each at linebacker and in the secondary.
The decision forced the Granger coaching staff to work double-time to prepare the new starters.
“It’s tough, but you have to make the best decision for yourself and your family right now,” Brosch said. “It’s a concern, and our coaching staff is going to have to really get these guys ready to play. We’ll be OK, but it’s a challenge.”
Same district, new teams
After being in a five-team district the last two seasons, Granger is now in the new seven-team District 13-2A-II. Bartlett, Iola and the Lions are the holdovers from last year’s league, and Burton, Milano, Snook and Somerville are the newcomers.
The two additional district games make the road to the playoffs that much tougher, according to Brosch.
“It’s no longer acceptable to just win one district game and you’re in the playoffs. You have to bring it every Friday because we’re in a tough district with some really good teams,” he said. “The district grind is longer, so you lose a lot of those tune-up games. You have to be ready to go.”