A chance opportunity as an 11-year-old at the Wilson Park baseball complex sparked a lifelong love for broadcasting in Scott Garner.
It’s never left him, and he pursues it every chance he can.
“I was on the trash pickup crew for Temple Youth Baseball and it was the week of the state tournament,” Garner, now 45, recalled. “Someone had fallen ill and they just needed someone to announce the names of the hitters. Melvin Franklin asked if any of us would like to volunteer. I thought, ‘I would love to do that.’ I raised my hand and went up there.
“I wanted to do that since my dad took me to my first Texas Rangers game. People were telling me, ‘Hey kid, great job.’ That was the first affirmation I got.”
Garner was a solid outfielder on the strong early 1990s Temple Wildcats baseball teams and went on to play for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Even though he earned his teaching and coaching degree, the dream was a broadcasting career. Years of listening to the late, legendary Rangers radio broadcaster Mark Holtz — whose “Hello Win Column” call after Texas victories was an Arlington staple — was ingrained in Garner’s brain.
Garner has taken most every broadcasting gig that has presented itself over the last two decades, bringing him high-profile positions in a competitive field that is difficult to traverse.
Although they aren’t year-round positions, Garner has found a broadcasting home as an analyst for SMU football and men’s basketball games, and as the public address announcer for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. He also works as the public address announcer when needed at Dallas Mavericks games, and has picked up collegiate football, basketball and volleyball games for ESPN-Plus or ESPN3.
It’s been a circuitous journey to get there, but he’s always had the pipes for it.
“It’s still hard work and a lot of self-assessment to be proficient,” he said. “You have to refine those skills and work on diction and inflection.”
One of his first breaks came at Texas A&M-Commerce where he did football play-by-play for the NCAA Division II school at which Garner eventually earned a master’s in education degree. He later worked close to home doing play-by-play for UMHB football and basketball. For several summers he called games for the Frisco Roughriders in the Rangers’ minor league system. He occasionally would substitute on Rangers games.
Anyone who has known Garner since his youth knows that he grew up a baseball guy. His late father, Gary, was a well-known advertising director for the Telegram for a half-century and a prominent supporter of youth baseball in Temple. Scott appeared to be close to a breakthrough in the sport of his first love, including being a finalist as the play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies.
But as the 2009 season was about to begin, Frisco general manager Scott Sonju called Garner into his office. The recession was in full swing and most minor league franchises were losing money. Garner, the father of now-teenaged twins Ryan and Drew, by then in his mid-30s, was let go because they could get a younger and cheaper version of him.
“That hit me hard,” Garner admitted. “I had just filled in with the Rangers two months before and that hit me in the face.”
He was out of work just three days before catching on with Turbo Chef Ovens answering calls about broken-down ovens in Subway restaurants.
“I could have sulked and felt sorry for myself, but I had young kids and I had to take care of my family,” he said. “It wasn’t what I wanted to do, but it was money.”
Several months later, he rebounded to become the television sports anchor for an NBC affiliate in Denison in a medium he’d never done. He caught on and stayed for two years before he decided to put his teaching degree to use. Garner has been a middle school science and U.S. History teacher plus a coach in the Lewisville ISD all the while since becoming the voice of SMU women’s basketball and later football and men’s basketball among other PA and broadcasting opportunities.
Garner moved from the play-by-play chair to the analyst side, which he thoroughly enjoys. Rather than teeing up for analysts as a straight man, he’s now taking the swings.
“I’ve enjoyed the analyst role as much as I did being the play-by-play guy,” he said. “When I did play-by-play, people would ask me what happened in a game. I was like, I don’t know, I was too busy calling the game.”
Garner feels like he’s in a good position in his dual career. He still aspires to possibly land a full-time broadcasting job if the situation is right — he was a finalist for the Texas A&M job when the Aggies’ long-time voice Dave South retired last year — but is content doing what he’s doing.
“My dad instilled a work ethic into me that nothing is given and everything is earned,” he said. “I can remember Coach (Bob) McQueen saying, ‘You’ve got to get up. You’re a Temple Wildcat.’”