TROY — The Troy boys and girls basketball squads began Friday night with identical records as their District 19-3A counterparts from Rogers. And when both games were tied at halftime, the host Trojans and Trojanettes were eager to establish a bit of separation from their opponents on the floor and in the standings.
Mission accomplished.
Both contests came down to the wire as the Trojanettes began the twin bill with a thrilling 50-48 win over the Lady Eagles, and the Trojans squeezed past the Eagles 59-55 as both Troy programs moved ahead of Rogers in the standings.
On the boys side, Tyler Jarolik scored 33 points to lead Troy over Rogers. The senior point guard eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for his career, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans overcome a 39-all tie at the beginning of the frame.
“It means a lot to me because we definitely put in a lot of hard work and I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They’ve always helped me push through and been there for me,” Jarolik said of the points milestone. “It’s something I had my eye on to start the year, but I just want to go to the playoffs this year.”
Beau Workman finished with 10 points for Troy (10-6, 4-1), which moved into a tie for second place in the district. Rogers (14-5, 3-2) was led by 20 points from Ben Hutka and 10 from Ty Sebek.
The girls game came down to the wire.
After trailing by nine to start the fourth, the Lady Eagles (16-10, 3-4) went on a 12-3 run and tied the game at 48 when Billie Wolfe made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Troy (15-10, 4-3) answered as Graycee Mosley drove to the basket and drew a foul that sent her to the free throw line with 1.6 seconds remaining. She sank both attempts, which gave her a game-high 20 points, and Rogers didn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.
“Last year, we were put in the same situation except Rogers was the one who made the big bucket at the end,” said Mosley, referencing Rogers’ 49-46 win over Troy last year. “I knew that it was payback time.
“For most of the season, we’ve been focused on winning. But this game, our coach just wanted us to have fun. So I think that really pumped us up.”
Savannah Sebek scored 14 points, including eight of Troy’s 11 first-quarter points. Kamryn DeLeon chipped in six points, all in the third quarter.
For Rogers, Jacelyn Chervenka had a team-high 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and a 7-of-8 effort from the line. Toni Wolfe added 11 and Hailee Talafuse had nine.
The Trojanettes led 45-32 after a 3-pointer by Sebek with less than 6 minutes remaining but were up only 48-42 following a Mosley layup with 55 seconds left.
Toni Wolfe made her third 3 of the game that inched Rogers closer at 48-45, before Troy turned over the ball with 32 seconds left. Billie Wolfe tied it with her 3, setting up the Trojanettes’ final play to win it.
“We just kept telling ourselves to calm down and that we were the ones with the lead,” Sebek said. “We had to make them foul us and let them make the mistakes. A lot of times, it feels like we’re the ones playing catch up, so we just had to remember that we were good.”
The win moved Troy into fourth place with the first half of district play in the books. Rogers fell one spot out of the playoff race in fifth.
“We’re one spot out right now so our backs are against it,” Rogers head coach Loyd Morgan said. “I expected this one to be just like it was. I knew it would be a knock-down, drag-out fight from start to finish and it was.”