If ever a girls sport was primed and ready to shoot out of the gates it was softball 30 years ago.
Young ladies had participated in softball as a recreational or club sport for decades before it became sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League in time for the 1993 season.
From a participatory standpoint, it was long overdue. Plenty of girls were waiting in the wings to represent their schools in the obvious Title IX companion to baseball.
What took some time was getting facilities constructed to allow for games to be played on school property. Many schools, Temple included, were fortunate enough to have city facilities to rent to get their programs going. Others had to wait a while to get a proper playing field manufactured.
“Softball has come a long way in our state,” said longtime softball coach Billy Hicks, who is retired but operates the popular Texas Prep Softball website. “I remember back in the mid-90s, we had only one conference for the first year of softball. You’d have 1A schools playing 5A schools in the playoffs. The bracket looks really funny when you see that.”
Class 3A was added soon after to go with 5A, which at one point had a gargantuan 64 districts, before arriving at the full complement of classifications by century’s end. Unlike the early origins of high school girls basketball, which was built from the smaller schools up, softball got its initial punch from the larger schools on down.
“Some areas were better prepared for softball to begin based off their youth league success,” said former Temple High softball coach Alana Wood, who served in that role for most of the first decade of the program’s existence. “Ours in Temple was unbelievable. That helped build excitement and expectations for success.”
Locally, by the late 1990s, nearly every area school fielded a softball team. The tournament club teams and youth leagues in Bell County had long been in place. That meant these coaches taking over high school teams didn’t have to start from scratch with fundamentals. That is still the case as middle schools generally do not offer softball, so the feeder system into the high school comes from outside organizations.
Nevertheless, though, there is still something greater about representing your school and vying against common opponents with your classmates. The local softball scene remains vibrant. Most of the programs have been highly competitive for stretches at a time. Three teams have a state title to their credit — Troy in 2000 and 2007 and Academy in 2017. Many others have enjoyed long, memorable runs.
State title games were originally played in Austin at the Pleasant Valley Complex, which was essentially a slow-pitch softball venue. Beer advertisement signs attached to the chain fences had to be covered to remain appropriate for high school teams.
Before constructing its own field in the early 2000s, Temple teams played at the Wilson Park Complex. The Tem-Cats practiced in an open field next to Hallford Field on campus, but often had to clear the field before being able to practice. Now, the inclusion of all-weather fields is more prevalent, making rural outposts such as Rosebud-Lott, Axtell and Mumford suddenly attractive playoff venues.
Uniforms also had to catch up with the times.
“Sporting goods companies had not planned for uniforms that were not cut like baseball uniforms,” Wood said. “Our gals looked like guys in their uniforms.”
The advent of UIL softball allowed the already popular summer circuit and youth teams to explode. The opportunities for scouting talent grew exponentially as the collegiate game also mushroomed. Ironically, as in most sports, scouting has reverted to relying more on the summer tournament teams than the high school teams. But the growth still runs hand in hand.
Hicks said perhaps the most significant fundamental change the game has seen came in 2011 when the pitcher rubber was moved from 40 to 43 feet, which dialed back the pitching dominance to bring in more offense.
“Our student-athletes have many chances to get to play at the next level,” said Hicks, who spent the bulk of his career at College Station A&M Consolidated where his teams often squared off against Temple and Belton in classic contests. “Getting their educations paid for is important to me. Since softball doesn’t really have an established professional league, that education will help them be successful in their futures.”
Several more sports opportunities have been added to the UIL slate for girls since softball came into play. However, the rapidity with which softball grew is difficult to match.
“I’m just so happy that softball in our state has progressed so far in just 30 years,” Hicks said. “I think a lot of that is because we do have the technology to communicate with each other where coaches back in the past didn’t have that.”