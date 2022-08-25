In terms of years, it wasn’t long ago that Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Taurean York spent part of their lunch period as middle school students planning their football futures.
Even so, a whole lot has happened since.
On Tuesday, the first day of school at Temple High School and just a few sleeps before their final prep season opener, the seniors and friends laughed as they chatted about the increasing likelihood of playing against one another at the Division I collegiate level next fall.
“We came a long way and it went quick,” Harrison-Pilot said.
Indeed time has flown by. Too fast, perhaps, for their parents and Temple head coach Scott Stewart, for that matter.
With a steady, focused drive for success as their beacon, though, York and Harrison-Pilot didn’t let many of the passing hours, minutes or seconds slip by unused. Because of that, they are set for their fourth season as varsity starters for the Wildcats, with more goals to accomplish, plenty to look forward to, and an appreciation for all that’s led them to living out dreams formulated before they could drive.
“I just felt like we worked toward this,” said York, a Baylor-committed linebacker who was the District 12-6A defensive MVP each of the last two seasons, while sitting next to multi-positional Harrison-Pilot, who’s mulling a choice between Texas, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma and California.
“We never really envisioned ourselves being nothing but who we are now,” York added. “We told each other this. We always knew and we always worked hard. It was never if but when.”
While back then turned to now in what feels like a blink of an eye, bypassing ‘if’ to get to ‘when’ didn’t happen overnight, without self-discipline or the right persons in right places.
York and Harrison-Pilot acknowledge that their parents, coaches, teammates and trainers at every level past and present, and other community members were vital in their steps. They also knew from a young age that they had to take some matters into their own hands if they wanted to get to where they felt they were destined to be.
“Seventh grade, it really hit me that I had to turn it up a notch. After that first month of summer between seventh and eighth grade, it was on lock,” York said. “I always stayed hungry. I don’t want to be left with any regrets or wish that I did this or that. I just fear the unknown, so hopefully my unknown keeps going and my potential will keep rising if I keep on working.”
With skill-sets not easily ignored, York and Harrison-Pilot ascended the ranks during fall camp ahead of the 2019 campaign. But asking ninth-graders — as talented as they might’ve been — to shoulder complexities involved with varsity ball is a loaded request, one that Stewart weighed with all involved.
“That wasn’t an automatic. We went through camp, talked to them and brought their parents in. We’re all going to have to sign off on this and we had some really long talks. It wasn’t a quick decision,” Stewart said. “I had zero concerns about their physical prowess. None. I had seen enough. But can they handle the mental workload and, probably the most important, can they handle it emotionally? Can they handle the psychological intensity of 6A football in Texas? Can a 14-year-old kid handle the highest and biggest level of football in the entire world?”
The answer ultimately was “Yes.”
“I was ready because my dad (Temple linebackers coach Chris Pilot, who played collegiately at Houston) just told me to go prove everybody wrong,” Harrison-Pilot said. “That’s all I kept in my head — prove why we’re here. Playing with that mindset came easy and now we’re here.”
Here, four years later, because they didn’t settle.
“They wouldn’t put us in that position if they didn’t trust us or think that we couldn’t handle it. They didn’t treat us any different than anybody else. The same way they talked to Quincy Marshall or Jayven Taylor or Quentin Johnston was the same way they talked to us,” York said. “That’s what you want. You don’t want to be babied because then people are going to be like, ‘They didn’t earn it.’ I think everybody knows we earned it. If they don’t, they are going to see it.”
What “they” saw were players unfazed by the growing buzz and expectations around them and who earned all-league accolades as freshmen. York was the District 12-6A defensive newcomer of the year while Harrison-Pilot, thrown into the secondary at safety with a group of veterans, was named second team.
They leaned on upperclassmen for guidance during that first season, when Temple went 8-3. For Harrison-Pilot, those players were defensive back Roman Jackson and Johnston, who now starts and stars as a receiver for TCU. York said Isaiah Fach was his sounding board.
When the pandemic interrupted routines in the spring of 2020, York and Harrison-Pilot chose to not stand idle. Instead, it was an opportunity amid chaos to get ahead of the curve. York earned his first district MVP award that fall, Harrison-Pilot was a first-team all-district receiver and the Wildcats went 10-2 as district champions.
Those performances further elevated their status among university recruiting coordinators and pundits. They started to gain star ratings on various websites. Attention increased. Nothing changed otherwise.
“We don’t ask people to come out to practice or games. They do that because they believe that we can play at the next level,” York said. “So, that’s never been a focus for us. That doesn’t change the status quo for us compared to anybody else. It’s just a perk of the hard work we’ve put in.”
Work is a word used over and over again in sports. How much work is being put into a craft? He or she is a hard-worker. Work-ethic, the work is nonstop, and so on. However, there are reasons why. The work actually can pay off, whether it’s toward the chance to compete after high school or to simply uphold the standards of Temple football. And that’s what York and Harrison-Pilot hope their work as they evolved as players and team captains has conveyed to others.
“First thing that comes to mind is that they define our culture. They don’t just talk about it. The definition of good culture is when your best personnel are your hardest workers,” Stewart said. “Those are two young men who know what they want and feel like they know what they need to do to get there, and they’ve been in that mindset since the day I met them.
“My challenge to them is, ‘OK, if you’re doing something and it works out, why would you stop doing it?’ Do more of what you’re doing that earned you that attention. They are smart enough to understand that,” Stewart continued. “Perception-wise, from the outside looking in, it doesn’t look like all the pretty bells and whistles affect them too much. I think everybody on the planet likes attention and likes being courted and pursued and all that good stuff. But they don’t bring that with them. I think they take that for what it is and move on because, again, they are smart enough to know that the reason for all that is because they were doing things the right way to begin with.”
That includes making sure they stay active within the community. Just recently, they were among four dozen Wildcats who helped welcome back Temple ISD elementary students.
“We want to be positive role models,” York said. “Everybody has their negatives, but we want to be known for the positives and the impact that you leave.”
Added Harrison-Pilot, who’s spent Saturdays roaming youth football and basketball sidelines: “It’s fun coaching the little kids because I was there at one point, and I had people coaching me. It’s kind of returning the favor and coaching them with everything I know and helping them improve their game.”
Last season, York posted a career-high 141 tackles in garnering his second district defensive MVP recognition and Harrison-Pilot accounted for a combined 17 touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing for another first-team all-district selection.
In the process of producing those stats, they spent plenty of weekends last fall visiting college campuses around the country, sometimes together and others on their own. Memories were made either way.
And along the way, they learned some of the ins and outs of the new NCAA, one that involves name, image and likeness deals and the transfer portal. While they are excited for what awaits them in college, keeping football first has been the goal all along.
“We’re playing the game for the right reason. We’re going to school because we love the game of football. We’re not going because they offer this and that,” York said. “It’s a game that we play for fun that nobody told us we had to play, a game that we love and have a lot of fun doing it. That’s something crazy, that a pigskin could change your life.”
Going into their senior year, York (6 feet, 215 pounds) had 14 college offers. He verbally committed to Baylor earlier this year. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 195) had 47 offers to sort through, narrowing it down in May to the aforementioned five schools. He said he’s closing in on a final decision.
“We used to dream about this stuff — talk about it. It’s really exciting but at the end of the day, it’s about playing the game we love,” Harrison-Pilot said.
There is still a lot the duo wants to do in the blue front, white back, and York and Harrison-Pilot embrace that they are being counted on to lead the charge. They’ve been there and done that but want more, starting with Saturday’s season opener against McKinney slated for a noon kickoff.
“Freshman year, we just tried to go out there and do our job. Now, it’s senior year and we have to do more things that will help the team,” Harrison-Pilot said. “It’s up to us. You have to leave it all on the table at this point.”
York and Harrison-Pilot recently reminisced about the first time they had their picture taken for a newspaper article in which they stood back to back. Where football is concerned, they’ve rarely left each other’s side. Fast approaching, though, is the day when they go separate ways — letters of intent, college move-in day, Game 1 in Division I.
They anticipate all of it, including that potential encounter.
For the record, York would help up Harrison-Pilot if he happened to tackle him over the middle.
Sounds like a plan.