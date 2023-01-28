When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with his life in balance, the football watching world came to a sudden, screeching halt.
Even if you didn’t happen to be in front of a television for the Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2, you quickly learned of the dramatics going on in Cincinnati.
Windee Skrabanek was watching, and she couldn’t take her eyes off of her TV screen. In fact, she stayed up until midnight glued to the TV waiting for updates on the second-year Buffalo Bills defensive back who went down after completing a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
No, Skrabanek didn’t know Hamlin, or anyone else involved with the game.
But she knew the scenario all too well.
“My heart sank right away,” Skrabanek said of the Hamlin incident. “Anytime there’s an injury, part of our training is to check out what happened. This was one of those gut-wrenching things.”
The sight of trainers and medical personnel acting quickly to bring Hamlin back to life brought back the memories and emotions she experienced on an otherwise routine March afternoon at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium in 2016.
Skrabanek, an athletic trainer in her 19th year on the Wildcats’ staff, was thrust into a similar duty when sophomore De’Aveun Banks collapsed on the field during routine warmups before an offseason workout. That set off a chain of events in a matter of a few terrifying moments that led to an unforgettable experience for those involved and those looking on.
Skrabanek was in the athletic fieldhouse along with veteran trainer Mike Lefner when an athlete rushed in repeatedly calling for her by her nickname “Scrubs” to tell her she was needed. Banks was non-responsive.
“It was about 4:30 (p.m.) and kids were already out of school,” she said. “You could tell there was a sense of urgency. I saw everybody crowding around him. (Former Wildcats coach Craig Martin) checked for a pulse and said, ‘I don’t feel nothing.’’’
A training student quickly brought an automated external defibrillator (AED). Skrabanek applied two shocks along with CPR.
“It was five minutes of care, but it felt like an hour,” the Rogers native said.
An ambulance arrived shortly afterward to take Banks to the local hospital and Skrabanek was transported as well. Banks later was transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Banks suffered from myocarditis. He was extremely fortunate to have received immediate emergency care at the time of the incident. Weeks went by before he gained full consciousness.
“If this had happened at home, he wouldn’t be with us,” Skrabanek said. “We came to him within a minute. Every minute you’re delayed that’s 10 percent less chance they have.”
The Hamlin incident, while similar, was perhaps even more of an odd occurrence.
The impact of his collision with Higgins might have happened at just the right place in his chest at the wrong time against his heart, which may have brought about the rare onset of commotio cordis. This typically occurs when the chest wall is impacted at a precisely critical time during a heartbeat. It can happen in athletic settings, usually with inanimate objects such as baseballs, softballs or hockey pucks.
In the case of Hamlin, it was assistant trainer Denny Kellington who administered CPR and defibrillation to the young player who had no pulse just as it was with Skrabanek in the Banks episode.
As with Skrabanek, and most certainly Kellington, it was a team effort involved in the resuscitation of Banks and Hamlin. Trainers have to be on the alert for such emergencies even if they are a rarity.
“In the Hamlin incident that athletic trainer had to be ready on the sidelines,” Skrabanek said. “You can usually tell when things are serious or routine and you have to know how to do things right.
“It wasn’t just me. Our coaches were amazing jumping into action,” she said. “Somebody had to get the AED, somebody had to get the gate, somebody had to call the ambulance (as head football coach Scott Stewart did). Everything felt like it was going in slow motion.”
Just as millions watched in shock while medical personnel tended to Hamlin, Skrabanek remembers looking up from her CPR duties surrounded by young athletes.
“I asked, ‘Why are all these kids here?’” she recalled. “That’s not an incident you want kids exposed to. You want to protect them from that kind of trauma.”
Banks, who is doing well and living in Temple, saw his football career end that day. He still suited up for the Wildcats later that year when they reached the Class 5A-I state championship game.
Hamlin’s athletic future is uncertain, but he is on the mend and attended the Bills’ divisional playoff game last Sunday against the Bengals.
The ever-vigilant Skrabanek teaches emergency safety classes. She is a firm believer in having an AED at all times.
“Once you go through it, you know it’s worth it. We are blessed to have them, and we travel with them. We take them to the softball and baseball field every day,” she said. “They are expensive. They are between $1,200 and $1,500, but that’s nothing compared to saving someone’s life.”
She would know.