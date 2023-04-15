Junior College sports aren’t immune to the seemingly constant movement of athletes now from one program to another.
In fact, they are in the thick of the transfer portal era as every other collegiate level.
Of course, part of the idea of being a JUCO athlete is to leave that program and compete at another level. The portal is adding a wrench to that scenario.
“It’s just harder,” said Nathan Train, assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator for Temple College. “With social media, kids have more options. With one click of a button, thousands of people can watch you. It’s another hurdle and a lot more to take in to try to get them.”
Despite not being as well-moneyed as some other programs, Temple College can boast a sleeve full of players — particularly baseball — who have or are currently playing at four-year programs. In the last 22 years, TC alumni have played professionally with the most recent being Seth Stephenson, who jumped from the Leopards to Tennessee to the Detroit Tigers’ organization.
Another 19 players from the 2022 team committed to four-year programs.
In men’s basketball, Kedrian Johnson moved from TC to West Virginia where he was a key player for Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers team. Two more still have eligibility at UT-San Antonio. Women’s basketball and softball have sent a bevy of players to higher-level programs in recent seasons.
Nevertheless, the changes that have occurred in college sports with the free movement of athletes present more obstacles than in the past.
“The transfer portal hurts our guys,” Train said. “Unless you just put up crazy numbers, the (Division I) coaches aren’t waiting on them. They know the portal will be open for a player that they can save scholarship money for. They want to put their trust in a 22- or 23-year-old instead of an 18- or 19-year-old.”
When given the opportunity, though, some former Leopards baseball players are making significant contributions at higher levels of the college game.
Joe Redfield, an outfielder who came to Temple College from Hewitt Midway, is at or near the top in several offensive categories for Sam Houston State. Going into the weekend, he was hitting .416 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, 13 doubles and 37 runs scored in a torrid start to his Bearkats career.
A trio of ex-Leopards is part of the cog in the machine of the No. 1 Division II program at Angelo State, led by infielder Reese Johnson of Dripping Springs who is hitting at a .323 clip for the Rams. Pitcher Nathan Medrano also is turning in a good season at Texas State.
The list of programs that have scooped up Leopards just in the last couple of years is as varied as it is impressive. The programs have included Texas A&M, Purdue, Texas Tech, UTSA, McNeese State, Texas State, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Lamar University, Abilene Christian, Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Southeastern Oklahoma and the University of Houston.
It’s the players with those programs who often serve as surrogate recruiters for the Leopards.
“It’s been my experience that our alumni are our best recruiters,” Train said. “We’re fortunate that we have a staff that’s been here a long time.”
Indeed, Leopards head coach Craig McMurtry restarted the baseball program 25 years ago. Frank Kellner has been by his side most of that time and Train is in his sixth year. The relationships with former players are long and the alumni can vouch for a staff that hasn’t changed.
There is ample baseball life after junior college. It’s just getting players to commit to a place that isn’t their ultimate destination that can be an issue in the current climate. It has become common for an athlete to have made stops at three or four programs before their career is done for a variety of reasons. Once a rarity, a collegiate journeyman of sorts can squeeze a few places into four years of eligibility.
All of that means recruiting doesn’t stop with attracting high school players or college players on the move.
“There is a lot more pressure on players,” Train said. “You have to recruit your players every year. You can’t please everybody. We try to make sure everybody is doing OK.
“Honesty is kind of the key for us. We try to be up front with the players about what they are getting themselves into. We never promise anybody anything but an opportunity.”
Honesty as the best policy has worked out well for current Leopards baseball players as well as those who lengthened their careers elsewhere.