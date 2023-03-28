SOCCER
BOYS
AREA
Class 4A
Salado vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, late Tuesday
GIRLS
AREA
Class 5A
Belton 6, Austin McCallum 0
Georgetown 3, Lake Belton 2
Class 4A
Salado 1, Decatur 1; Salado advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 5A Region III
Belton vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson or College Station A&M Consolidated, TBA
Class 4A Region I
Salado vs. Benbrook or Brownwood, TBA
BASEBALL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 10, Rockdale 0 (6)
Rockdale 000 000 — 0 4 6
Rogers 411 202 — 10 10 1
Casarez, Lillar (6) and San Miguel. R.Hoelscher, Massar (6) and B.Hoelscher. W—R.Hoelscher. L—Casarez. 3B—Rog: Cook. 2B—Rog: Massar.
Records — Rockdale NA, 3-2; Rogers 11-5, 3-2.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Belton 10, Killeen Shoemaker 6
Academy 8, Lexington 2
Troy 6, Lorena 3
SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 11, Copperas Cove 8
Cove 000 004 4 — 8 9 3
Temple 160 004 X — 11 9 1
Hunt and Jennings. Ares, Teeters (6), Ares (7) and Valdez. W—Ares. L—Hunt. 3B—C: Robison; T: Wiser. 2B—C: Amaro, Emeana; T: Cannon.
Records — Copperas Cove 7-8-1, 2-4; Temple 4-16-1, 2-4.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 12, Belton 1 (5)
Lake 254 01 — 12 10 3
Belton 000 10 — 1 4 3
S.Schultz, Fredrick (3), S.Schultz (5) and Jensen, Shimabukuro (4). Jordan, Reyes (2) and Curran. W—S.Schultz. L—Jordan. HR—L: C.Schultz 2, Lux. 2B—L: Ortiz, Lux.
Records — Lake Belton 21-4, 8-0; Belton 10-10-2, 6-2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 14, Rockdale 3 (5)
Rockdale 012 00 — 3 4 3
Rogers 016 25 — 14 15 1
Rubio and Hernandez. Sebek and Quinones. W—Sebek. L—Rubio. HR—Rog: Alonzo, Gutierrez. 3B—Rog: Quinones, Alonzo. 2B—Rog: Quinones, Mucha, Sebek.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Troy 7, Lorena 2