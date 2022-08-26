LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Rogers head coach Charlie Roten knew that if the Eagles had a shot at knocking off rival Academy, his team’s flex-bone rushing attack had to churn out yards and chew up time on the clock.
Cue first-year starting quarterback Cooper Sisneroz, running back Garrett Wolfe and a bulky group of offensive linemen. Toss in two key defensive stops, including a late interception, and Rogers dialed up exactly what Roten ordered Friday night.
Sisneroz rushed for a game-high 110 yards on 10 carries, Wolfe ran for three touchdowns, and defensive lineman Jaime Reyna’s interception with 1:18 left helped seal the Eagles’ 29-23 victory over the Bees in a season opener at bustling John Glover Stadium.
“I told them I’m speechless. I don’t really have the words. I’m so proud of them. It’s a group with not a lot of guys back, so I did have some questions, some concerns. They answered those,” Roten said. “Kids played hard. We played the game perfectly. I said, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep the ball from them.’ They are really good on offense, throwing that ball. The kids executed the plan just how we wanted them to.”
Academy led a back-and-forth battle in front of a standing room-only crowd 20-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rogers went ahead 23-20 with Wolfe’s third and final rushing TD, a 2-yarder, and Sisneroz’s subsequent 2-point run early in the period.
After forcing Academy’s only punt, the Eagles caught a bad bounce when the kick nicked off a player blocking down field and was recovered by the Bees.
Academy cashed in the hop with Lucas Sanderson’s 21-yard field goal to tie it a 23 with 7:21 left, but Sisneroz and company engineered a seven-play, 73-yard trip that ended when Zach Davis bounced outside and barreled in for an 8-yard TD.
The point after try was unsuccessful, leaving Rogers with the uncomfortable margin of six, 29-23, knowing the Bees had Academy quarterback Kasey Mraz, wide receiver Scout Brazeal and more ready to roll.
Mraz, who finished with 348 yards on 24-of-37 passing, had Academy to the Rogers 35 with 1:24 to go when Eagles lineman Josh Kohring disrupted Brazeal’s bubble screen route and tipped up the ball into Reyna’s waiting arms.
Rogers punted four plays later, and Mraz’s last-gasp pass into the end zone from about 60 yards away landed incomplete, sending the Eagles and their fans into a frenzy.
“We played hard. I just did a bad job coaching. My hat’s off to Rogers, their community, their kids. They played hard. They did what it takes. They managed the clock. We missed some opportunities and I can’t wait to go get things corrected,” Academy coach Chris Lancaster said.
Wolfe finished with 106 yards rushing for Rogers, which averaged 6.4 yards per carry en route to 263 overall.
Brazeal hauled in 10 receptions for 140 yards, Alex Lawton added 117 yards on seven receptions and Brayden Bartlett caught an 8-yard TD to make it 20-15 in the third quarter.
Sisneroz opened the first quarter by guiding the Eagles on a seven-play, 71-yard drive that featured a 33-yard completion to Jacob McCormick and was punctuated by Wolfe’s 9-yard TD run at 7:59 of the first. The point-after try by Baldemar Arzola was good.
The Bees countered about 4½ minutes later with Cavalli Nealy’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone that capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Mraz hit Zane Clark for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 lead for Academy.
The advantage held for about 7 minutes before Wolfe lowered his shoulder at the end of a 5-yard carry for the touchdown and Bryce Watson took an option pitch from Sisneroz for the 2 points to put Rogers ahead 15-8
It took Academy six plays to answer on its next possession. Mraz and Brazeal connected for the first pass-catch TD of the season, a 22-yarder, after doing so 18 times in 2021. The 2-point pass, however, fell incomplete.
Academy had the ball with 1:05 left before the break and traveled 77 yards down to the 3 – a bulk of the journey gobbled up by Lawton’s 46-yard reception down the right sideline — with 5 seconds left. After Bees timeout, Mraz handed off to Bartlett, who looked to have a crease across the goal line but was stopped just shy as time expired to keep Rogers’ 15-14 advantage.
“We were the underdogs all week,” Sisneroz said. “I had a great team behind my back. They came out and did their jobs and we got it done.”
ROGERS 29, ACADEMY 23
Rogers 7 8 0 14 — 29
Academy 8 6 6 3 — 23
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 9 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Aca — Cavalli Nealy 1 run (Zane Clark pass from Kasey Mraz)
Rog — Wolfe 5 run (Bryce Watson run)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 22 pass from Mraz (pass failed)
Aca — Brayden Bartlett 8 pass from Mraz (run failed)
Rog — Wolfe 2 run (Cooper Sisneroz run)
Aca — Lucas Sanderson 21 FG
Rog — Zach Davis 8 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Aca
First downs 14 18
Rushes-yards 42-258 15-46
Passing yards 63 348
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-2-0 24-37-1
Punts-average 2-27 1-33
Fumbles-lost 5-1 0
Penalties-yards 5-40 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Sisneroz 10-110, Wolfe 19-106, Davis 4-20, Abraham Hernandez 4-14, Bryce Watson 2-7, Karsen Gomez 2-6, team 1-(-5); Academy: Bartlett 10-26, Nealy 5-20.
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 2-2-0-63; Academy: Mraz 24-37-1-348.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Jacob McCormick 1-33, Davis 1-30; Academy: Brazeal 10-140, Alex Lawton 7-117, Clark 2-43, Luke Tomasek 4-40, Bartlett 1-8.