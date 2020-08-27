Temple head coach Scott Stewart has long since reorganized the process. There wasn’t much choice in an offseason unlike any other he’s experienced.
“My internal clock got destroyed after spring break when we didn’t get to get ready for spring ball,” Stewart said earlier this week. “But, the clock has started again and, I guess, life sort of got back to normal starting June 8 when we got to see our kids again. But, it’s been such an unusual deal.”
So unusual, in fact, in this pandemic-altered year, Temple still is 10 days from its first official practice of fall camp even as three high school football games are slated to take place tonight — opening night for Class 1A through 4A programs — within 30 minutes or so of Wildcat Stadium.
Heck, Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off two weeks before Temple’s season opener.
“It’s different,” Stewart said. “We should have two scrimmages under our belt and be getting ready to go up to AT&T.”
That timeline was true before the University Interscholastic League released its revamped fall schedule that kept lower classifications to their original dates while postponing the start for 5A and 6A schools. Of course, that new plan was formulated after months of uncertainty following the jolt of the coronavirus’ initial impact in March on in-person learning and extracurricular activities.
Now, as area 4A and lower teams begin their regular seasons, Temple remains hard at work through its voluntary summer strength, conditioning and skill-specific sessions that began — as Stewart alluded to — June 8 and anxiously awaits the first day of practice Sept. 7, a single scrimmage against College Station on Sept. 17, and an 8 p.m. clash with Longview at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 25 as part of a televised doubleheader that also will feature Arlington Martin against Denton Ryan.
The Wildcats’ home opener — when the bright lights finally will shine down on the Bob McQueen Field turf, and Temple’s brand new videoboard and scoreboard are illuminated — is Oct. 8 against Martin.
“It was harder for me not having spring ball and not getting that process going than it is delaying this process. We lost so much time. I’ve always thought that what we do in the offseason separates us,” Stewart said. “Losing that time, it’s been a Godsend for (the UIL) to allow us to work out these kids because we are just trying to get back what we lost. It’s been critical and I think every program has been thankful for the time we’ve got.”
Still, Stewart said his players are ready to move on to the next phase — putting on helmets, then pads, and then eventually taking on an opponent.
“We are doing what we can but you are, obviously, limited in just shorts and shirts,” Stewart said.
Keep an eye on that clock, though, because the countdown is on.
“Check the calendar off every day,” said Belton High coach Brett Sniffin, who was hired in February and is inching closer and closer to his debut on the home sideline of Tiger Field. “We’re still ramping up to our season and continuing with the strength and conditioning. It’s getting a little tiresome for the kids but it has been an advantage for us, learning a new offense and defense.
“At the same time, we are a little jealous of the lower classifications. We want to be out there playing, too, and know we will be soon. The dates are just a little farther back.”
Belton, which also has Day 1 of fall camp Sept. 7, is slated to play its season opener Sept. 25 at home against Georgetown. Before that, the Tigers are scheduled to host Hutto for a scrimmage Sept. 17.
In the meantime, Sniffin said he and some coaches plan to scratch the live-action itch by attending tonight’s Troy-Salado matchup at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium, which is just down the road from Belton’s campus. If they can’t get in because of capacity limitations, Sniffin said they’ll make do.
That is what this year’s been all about anyway.
“We’ll watch it from behind the fence,” he said.