BELTON — Three Belton pitchers combined on a no-hitter, and Trap Johnson homered in a four-run first inning as Belton eased to a 16-0 run-rule win over Killeen Ellison to complete a two-game, weeklong sweep of the Eagles at mild-weathered Tidwell Field on Friday.
Caleb Kennedy, Easton Drake and Tanner Kastner worked together to limit Ellison to just one base runner, retiring the final 13 Eagles they faced to help the Tigers (8-9, 4-0) remain tied with Lake Belton atop the District 22-5A standings with their fourth straight win.
It followed a 21-0 road rout of Ellison (0-4 in district) on Tuesday during which Jacob Quigley fired a five-strikeout, one-hitter.
Kennedy started off things Friday, working two innings and getting out of the first on a strikeout of Xavier Rivera, after which catcher Jayden Hernandez threw out Elijah Martinez trying to steal third.
Martinez’s four-pitch walk marked the Eagles’ lone base runner of the night.
Drake spelled Kennedy — who struck out three in picking up the win — in the third, striking out two of the six hitters he faced and getting a nifty play from shortstop Mason Ramm, who snagged a hard Marcellis Jackson grounder up the middle after it glanced off Drake’s glove and turned to make a nice throw to beat Jackson to first for the final out of the third.
Kastner threw the final frame, fanning the first two batters before getting Reginald Fortson to pop out in the infield to seal the win.
The game was never in doubt as Belton wasted little time building its lead, using consecutive two-out extra-base hits to jump out to a quick 4-0 advantage.
Drake started the scoring when he one-hopped a double off the wall in left field to plate Ramm and Kastner, who each walked, part of nine free passes the Tigers worked in the five-inning affair. Johnson followed one pitch later by blasting a tall home run well over the heightened fence in left to stake Kennedy to a quick four-run lead.
Belton only added to it from there.
The Tigers tacked on three more in the second with RBIs from Gage Flores, Ramm and Reese Rumfield, whose sharp double into the right field corner brought home Ramm for a 6-0 edge. Ramm drew two walks and was hit by a pitch as 14 of the 16 Belton batters reached base at least once.
The Tigers saved their biggest barrage for the third, plating eight runs and sending 13 batters to the dish while benefitting from a bout of wildness from Ellison starter Martinez, who walked three and hit two batters in the frame.
Drake had a two-run single in the inning, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Cole Haisler and Brandon Anderson dropped in run-scoring bloop singles as Belton emptied its bench in upping its cushion to 15-0.
Martinez was pulled after walking Jose Rangel and Austin Wood to start the fourth, taking the loss in three-plus innings during which he surrendered eight hits and walked nine.
Sidney Holland finished the final inning on the mound for the Eagles, limiting Belton to just one run that came on Sebastian Davila’s line-drive single through the left side to score Rangel.
Davila finished 2-for-2 with a walk for the Tigers, who travel to Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday.