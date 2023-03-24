Belton-Ellison baseball

Trap Johnson (28) is congratulated by Belton teammate Easton Drake after hitting a two-run homer in the Tigers’ win over Ellison on Friday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Three Belton pitchers combined on a no-hitter, and Trap Johnson homered in a four-run first inning as Belton eased to a 16-0 run-rule win over Killeen Ellison to complete a two-game, weeklong sweep of the Eagles at mild-weathered Tidwell Field on Friday.