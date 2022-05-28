CYPRESS — Cameron Yoe got sharp pitching and one big home run to force a deciding third game Saturday in its best-of-three Class 3A Region III semifinal baseball series against Diboll at a hot and packed Mustang Field.
The Yoemen, however, ran into Diboll’s stingy pitching in Game 3 and the result was a playoff exit.
Coby DeJesus struck out eight in a complete game and surrendered just three hits, two of which were Tracer Lopez doubles, as the Lumberjacks claimed an early three-run lead and rode it to a 4-1 series-clinching win over Yoe in the finale.
The loss ended the Yoemen’s bid to reach a second straight regional final.
Last season, Yoe lost a semifinal opener 4-2 to Buna before storming back to win the next two 9-1 and 2-1 to reach the regional finals for the first time since their 2011 Class 2A state championship. They lost to eventual state champ Malakoff in the next round.
Yoe (27-9-1) couldn’t repeat that process this time around, largely because of DeJesus, who sat down the final six Yoemen following a Lopez double to left-center to lead off the sixth.
He sealed the series by striking out the first two batters in the seventh then got Bobby Borgas on a grounder back to the mound.
In Game 2 earlier Saturday, Yoe got six innings of three-hit ball from Landen Greene and a first-inning grand slam from Dillan Akin in a 6-2 win, during which it had 11 hits. But those hits were harder to come by in the capper.
The Lumberjacks (36-4) assumed the early edge in the finale when they batted around in a three-run second, getting RBIs from eight- and nine-hole hitters Brody Fisher and Jalen Wilson as well as a run-scoring double down the right-field line from DeJesus.
The runs were plenty of support for DeJesus, who retired 12 of the first 14 batters, giving up his lone run in the third when Armando Reyes pushed a seeing-eye single through the left side and Lopez delivered an opposite-field RBI double deep in the left-field corner.
After that, Yoe managed only an Akin walk in the fifth and Lopez’s sixth-inning double.
Diboll, which advanced to face Franklin in next week’s regional final, added a run on a passed ball in the sixth.
Ryan Host took the loss for the Yoemen, giving up three runs in two innings. Lopez went the final four innings, fanning three.
Game 2 game played out much like Thursday’s opener in the early innings, but Saturday it was Yoe — playing as the visitor — which did the majority of the damage. It mostly came with one swing of Akin’s bat after three of the Yoemen’s first four batters reached to load the bases with one out.
After a pop-up to the catcher for the second out, Akin deposited a 1-1 pitch just over the left-field fence to give his team some instant breathing room and immediately ease any pressure Yoe may have felt in its must-win situation.
The grand slam was just the fifth homer in 35 games to that point for the Yoemen, and it was Akin’s first. It brought everyone out of the dugout to meet the junior as he came home, where he took a high step and emphatically stomped on the plate before being surrounded by his celebrating teammates.
The blast also scored Lopez — who ripped a single through the middle on the first pitch of the game — and Greene and Marino Cardona, who drew a walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively, off Diboll starter Izaac DeJesus.
It proved to be plenty of support for Greene, who won his third game of the postseason while silencing the Lumberjacks for much of the hot afternoon.
The junior hurler struck out six in six innings of work and gave up just one hit after the first. Lopez pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
The game played out similar to Thursday’s Game 1, in which Diboll posted a three-run top of the first and never trailed in a 7-5 win, though Yoe came back to tie it at 5 in the fifth.
Yoe loaded the bases in the second and third innings of Saturday’s Game 2 but got only one run to show for it on Jaidyn Sanchez’s infield single that scored courtesy runner Carlos Bolivar for a 5-1 lead in the third. Bolivar was running for Akin, who drew a nine-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count.
Akin, who finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, doubled down the right-field line with two outs in the sixth to score Brannon McCall for a 6-1 lead.
Diboll scored its runs on a Ty Roman RBI single in the first and on a Yoe throwing error in the sixth.
Roman, the Lumberjacks’ designated hitter, was later ejected by the home plate umpire with an 0-1 count during his at-bat in the sixth inning, causing him to be suspended for the final game.
Izaac DeJesus took the loss for Diboll, striking out four and walking four in five innings while giving up eight hits.
Borgas (3-for-4, double) and Lopez (3-for-3, three singles, two intentional walks) paced Yoe.
The games marked the final in a Yoe uniform for seniors Lopez, McCall, Borgas, Sanchez and Bolivar.