HUMBLE — For the third consecutive year, Belton’s season hinged on the outcome of penalty kicks. And just like in previous instances, the Lady Tigers fell agonizingly short.
On the heels of being knocked out in the third round of the playoffs the last two seasons, Belton saw its 2023 campaign conclude one win shy of reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2000 after playing Georgetown to a 1-all draw before the Lady Eagles advanced with a 6-5 decision on penalty kicks in the Class 5A Region III girls soccer final Saturday at Turner Stadium.
“If you were to say to me tomorrow: ‘Would you do this all over again?’ Sign me up right now because it’s a great group of kids,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said. “This group, how close they are — it just seemed like it was a fun vacation all season long because of the fun they had and how they got along. And when it came down to it, they would claw and fight for each other.
“It was all memorable. So, even with this loss, I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”
The outcome ended Belton’s best season in recent history — the program’s deepest playoff run in 23 years — as the Lady Tigers produced a 21-5-1 overall record, highlighted by their fifth consecutive district championship.
It also concluded the careers of several players, including Makenna Morrow, who departs as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 145 goals.
Morrow, who also owns the single-season record with 58 goals this season, took to Twitter afterward, posting in part, “sad to see our amazing season come to an end!! i am so proud of this team and everything we have accomplished!!”
It was also the final match for Espi Leal, America Villegas, Jareli Reyes, Angelica Rivera, Macee Bradford and Allie Angell.
Plenty of talent remains, though, with one freshman, six sophomores and four juniors on the Belton roster.
“They gave it everything,” Bersoza said. “They were warriors, man.”
The squads went back and forth in the first half, exchanging numerous trips into each other’s territory. Georgetown found far more success, attempting five shots, while Belton finished with just one that came from Morrow and sailed high in the 25th minute.
Lady Tigers goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead helped preserve the scoreless halftime tie by producing a pair of saves before finishing with nine.
In the second half, however, the Lady Eagles dominated possession for much of the initial 20 minutes and had a prime opportunity to score 9 minutes into the half when a corner kick resulted in three consecutive shots, but none on target.
With 15 minutes remaining in the contest, though, Morrow broke through the defense and fired a shot into the net to give Belton a 1-0 advantage.
“She kind of got loose on her own and hit a shot in typical Makenna fashion,” Bersoza said. “That kid, one of the best to ever come out of Belton. She did an outstanding job all through the playoffs.”
Georgetown maintained its constant pressure, and it paid off when Mycah Morrow’s corner kick was redirected into the goal by teammate Finley Newell’s header with 10:46 remaining in regulation.
Neither squad delivered another goal before time ran out, and the match went into overtime.
The Lady Eagles continued to dictate the pace offensively with five shots to just one for Belton, but Bankhead produced three saves during the extra period to preserve the 1-all draw and force penalty kicks to determine the advancing team.
“Good team. Great team, you know — very formidable opponent,” Bersoza said. “I think for stretches we were on the ropes. But, I tell you what, (our) back line did a tremendous job today.”
Georgetown (22-0-3) went on to make all six of its penalty kicks, clinching the championship on junior Emma Dean’s attempt that followed the Lady Tigers’ lone miss.
Makenna Morrow, Tori Lucksinger, Ava Itz, Bradford and Bankhead converted penalty kicks for Belton.
-- Joshua Weaver contributed to this story.