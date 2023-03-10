NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four months into a campaign filled with second-half rallies, No. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor couldn’t muster another comeback to extend its season.
Second-ranked Christopher Newport built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and didn’t run away, but the Captains had an answer for every Crusaders surge in a 72-60 victory Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The outcome ended UMHB’s bid to reach the Elite Eight for a second straight year and sent CNU (27-3) into a quarterfinal — again on its home floor — against No. 9 Wheaton (29-4) tonight.
A pair of 3-pointers by Nathan Stolz in the opening minute gave UMHB (23-6) a four-point lead before CNU asserted itself.
The Captains strung together an 18-3 run — including seven points from Jahn Hines — as the Crusaders managed only one field goal over a span of 8 minutes.
A short jumper by Collin Hines gave CNU its largest lead of the half at 23-11 with 9:35 left before UMHB mounted a surge.
Stolz drained a 3, a driving bucket and two free throws to fuel the Crusaders’ 10-2 run over the next 5 minutes as they trimmed their deficit to four points.
The Captains regained control by scoring nine of the final 11 points before the break on Trey Barber’s three-point play and 3s from Matthew Brodie and Ty Henderson for their 36-25 lead heading into intermission.
After scoring just six points in the first half, UMHB senior wing Ty Prince heated up after the break. His fadeway jumper, 3-pointer and putback were part of a 9-2 Crusaders run to open the second half as they cut the gap to 39-34.
UMHB got as close as four points twice — first on a 3 by Prince with 13:13 to go and again on D.J. Kane’s long jumper with 10:44 left — but the Captains responded again.
A transition dunk by Barber and another Henderson 3-pointer restored CNU’s double-digit advantage, and the Captains went up by as many as 16 points on a Jahn Hines bucket with 4:46 remaining.
The Crusaders tried to rally one last time. They used a 9-1 run — with Prince scoring all nine — to get within 65-57 with 1:58 left, but their only points the rest of the way were on a Prince 3 with 35 seconds showing.
The Captains went 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final 1½ minutes to seal it.
Prince finished 13-of-23 from the floor and scored 27 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for UMHB, which gave up 19 offense boards to CNU and was outrebounded 48-35.
Stolz added 15 points but no other Crusader had more than three. All-American guard Josiah Johnson, who has been nursing an injured wrist, was 0-of-4 from the field, 1-of-2 at the line and had five turnovers.
Jahn Hines had 17 points, Henderson 15, Brodie 13 and Barber 12 for the Captains, who were 19-of-26 from the stripe compared to just 7-of-17 for UMHB.