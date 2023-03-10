UMHB-Prince

Ty Prince scored a game-high 33 points Friday, but No. 17 UMHB fell to No. 2 Christopher Newport in the NCAA Division III tourney.

 Jon Farrow/Telegram file

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four months into a campaign filled with second-half rallies, No. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor couldn’t muster another comeback to extend its season.