Endrei Sauls might be the nicest 6-foot-1, 305-pounder someone can meet, and Temple offensive line coach Mike Bickham described Sauls, the Wildcats’ junior starting center, as a positive person by nature.
It’s difficult to argue otherwise. Then again, that all mostly applies to Sauls off the field, when he’s with his family, friends, teammates and classmates. Catch him on the gridiron, and it’s a whole different ballgame.
“If you see me out in public, I’m naturally a quiet person, don’t talk much unless I know you. But, on the field, when the helmet goes on, another person comes out. I call it my alter ego. I call it ‘Predator,’” Sauls said. “Predator is different than Endrei. Endrei is quiet, he’s polite, he’s a gentle giant. Predator, he’ll hit you in the teeth.”
Opponents have been warned. Pass rush with caution.
Whether it’s the ruthless and rugged, tough and tenacious on-field persona or the friendly, mild-mannered student, Sauls’ composition meant he was the go-to player when Temple had to fill the center spot on its offensive line this season.
“All of his attributes made him the leader that we needed,” Bickham said of Sauls, who was a first-team All-District 12-6A selection at left guard as a sophomore. “He’s got quick feet for a kid that size. He’s smart, strong. You start adding those things together with his leadership among the other offensive linemen, his intelligence when it comes to football and his desire as a player, he’s kind of a natural fit for that position.”
Sauls has grown up in Temple, seemingly with family members around every corner — some even in the same locker room, including Steven and Lezlie Jackson, Pharrell Hemphill, Adrian Scott, Jervonnie Williams and Damarion Willis. He, too, has an uncle, Ethan Sauls, on the JV team.
“And there’s probably more,” he said. “I have a lot of family, man — so many cousins all over the place. I swear everywhere I go, there’s someone new: ‘Hey, I’m your cousin or I’m related to your parents,’ or something like that.
“I love this place,” he continued. “Temple is special. Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Sauls’ dad, Eron, who coaches at Sherman High, was Temple’s quarterback in the early 2000s, and led the Wildcats to an 8-4 showing in 2003 for the program’s first winning season since 1999 that also included Temple’s first playoff win since 1997. But it sounds as though Sauls didn’t inherit his athletic ability solely from his dad. Mom, Brittani, has something to say about that, apparently.
“She tells us all the time that she played Powder Puff football and her nickname was Turbo and all that. She’ll give you a million stories about how she was the greatest athlete of all time,” Sauls said of Brittani, who also was part of the marching band and served as Temple’s mascot. “She’ll tell you a million stories about that, too.”
Following elementary school at Thornton and junior high at Travis Science Academy, Sauls arrived at Temple and was slotted in at right tackle as a junior varsity freshman before his first position shift to left guard heading into his sophomore year.
And it was that spring between the ninth and 10th grade when Sauls — who also is a percussionist for Temple’s band — sensed that another gear was necessary to survive and thrive.
“It was the first hit. I remember it, it was from (defensive end) Eric Shorter (2021 grad). I trap-pulled, lowered my shoulder and he hit me. It kind of ringed in my head like, ‘OK, something’s different,’” Sauls recalled. “Then halfway through the year I started envisioning that alter ego.”
Inspired by former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson, who tapped into fictional horror character Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th movies to get into game mode, Sauls settled on science-fiction movie character Predator, citing the way he wears his hair and the facemask he utilizes as other parallels.
Sauls took over at center for Jose Faz, who at 5-8, 250 was undersized yet sturdy as a senior last season and served as a solid reference point for Sauls when he began getting himself ready for the added pre-snap responsibilities that come with the position.
“Going back and watching his film and watching him play, it helped me a lot with my development,” Sauls said, adding that the biggest adjustment for him wasn’t snapping the ball or identifying defensive fronts but more so the stance he uses now — a wider, sort of shoulder-width-apart alignment rather than a staggered start.
“He’s very much a leader by example, not by a whole lot of talking. This day and age that’s a lost art,” Bickham said. “A lot of people spend their life doing a lot of talking and not a lot of working. Endrei is just the opposite. He does a whole lot of working and not a lot of talking.”
Oh, but he’ll talk, or yell, if his team really needs a boost. Sauls said he woke up last Saturday with a sore throat after a hearty attempt to get the Wildcats going during last Friday’s loss to College Station, which held off Temple 45-35.
Sauls said the setback, during which Temple (2-1) managed just 41 yards rushing, fueled the offensive line’s performance in practice this week as the Wildcats prepared for tonight’s non-district finale against Arlington Martin (2-1) at Wildcat Stadium.
“It starts on the practice field, that’s really all it is,” Sauls said. “We have the tools and the people, and we are capable of doing this stuff. It just takes getting on the practice field and giving it your all every play and not taking a play off.”
Sauls, or Predator as will be the case for 48 minutes tonight, won’t rest until time runs out.
And then it’s back to Endrei, who plans to go watch and support his band mates at a competition Saturday.
“He’s just reliable,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “Very smart, very savvy and does a good job. Of them all, he’s the leader of that group.”