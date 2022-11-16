BELTON — Ty Brown still vividly recalls what happened the last time he played against Brenham and the memories are not pleasant.
Following a 2-hour weather delay, Belton was promptly overwhelmed in its road opener, allowing 14 points to start before suffering a 42-7 defeat.
While the loss occurred more than two months ago, it still lingers in the Tigers’ starting quarterback’s mind, but he also understands that in the time since, the Tigers have become a different team.
“During the weather delay, everybody just lost focus,” Brown said. “Nobody was locked in anymore, and it showed. That’s what I took away from that game, but this is not the same team Brenham faced before. Our defense is way better, our offense has improved and our special teams are better. We are so much better than we were in Week 2.”
In a rare rematch, Belton will be able to gauge exactly how much it has progressed in those 10 weeks when it travels to Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium for a Class 5A Division II area-round encounter against Brenham. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Based on last week’s postseason opener, Belton has completely transformed. Against the Cubs in early September, the Tigers finished with a season-low 226 total yards, but they have topped the 400-yard plateau six times since. Last week was not such an occasion, and it did not matter.
Brown threw a trio of touchdown passes, including a pair to senior Slade LeBlanc, while running back LJ Underwood had two of the team’s four touchdowns rushing in a 56-0 bi-district victory — Belton’s first shutout win since 2016 — against Austin Northeast.
“Our defense has gotten a heck of a lot better since the first time we played them, and they keep getting better every single game. And our offense is finally clicking,” LeBlanc said.
Brenham has won six of its last seven games, including a 42-28 win against Dayton last week to spark its playoff run as senior dual-threat quarterback Rylan Wooten — who had 373 total yards and six total touchdowns against the Tigers in their first meeting — finished with 166 yards passing, 154 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Regardless of the outcome, Brown is relishing Belton’s run.
“I’m enjoying this season so much,” he said. “We have a great group of guys, and we all just get along so well. When we won the district championship, everybody was just so excited. That was definitely my highlight of the year, but now, we are trying to do even more.”
Streak in tow
The Tigers are taking a seven-game win streak into Friday’s action, which is the program’s longest in recent history.
The last time Belton equaled the showing was more than a decade ago, accomplishing the feat across two seasons.
In 2008, the Tigers capped off a 2-8 campaign with a 31-21 victory at Bryan before opening 2009 with six consecutive wins.
Coming into this year, the Tigers won three games in a row just once since 2018. Belton has not lost since suffering a 35-12 defeat at San Angelo Central on Sept. 16.
Thousand-yard club
After posting 110 rushing yards in last week’s playoff opener, sophomore running back Shaun Snapp topped the 1,000-yard plateau for the season.
In his debut varsity season, Snapp has carried the ball 145 times for 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is the first Belton player to reach the milestone since Maurice Reed had 1,171 rushing yards as a senior in 2020. Prior to Reed, Darren Rector, a senior, was the last to do it, accounting for 1,222 yards in 2017.
One year earlier, a pair of Tigers surpassed the mark in the same season as Peyton Mansell (1,129) and Davion Peoples (1,101) each eclipsed 1,100 yards in their senior campaigns.