GRANBURY — Andrew Baucum made par on the first playoff hole to win the individual title and help Mary Hardin-Baylor to its second consecutive team crown at the American Southwest Conference tournament Sunday.
UMHB (298-292-296—885) edged runner-up LeTourneau by one shot at Nutcracker Golf Club to earn a berth in the NCAA Division III national championship tournament May 10-13 at Mission Inn Golf Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Baucum (75-67-73—215) beat Ben Constancio of Concordia Texas in the playoff for the top individual honor, and Parker Mitas (72-82-72—226), William Sammons (76-77-75—228), Nikolas Keratsopoulos (79-73-76—228), Darian Ruiz (75-75-87—237) and Harrison Jaeger (77-76-86—239) rounded out the Crusaders’ scores.