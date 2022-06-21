It is late June and incredibly hot outside, which means one thing. It’s time for the Texas State 7-on-7 football tournament in College Station.
Four area schools will send teams this week to Veterans Memorial Park for the summer staple event in which staying hydrated might just be as important to the competition as scoring touchdowns.
Pool play — not the refreshing type — in Division II and III begins Thursday, while Division I action starts Friday. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees all weekend.
Temple, which nabbed its state spot by winning the College Station A&M Consolidated qualifier two weeks ago, will take a squad of up to 20 players into Aggieland and open its three-game slate in pool play at 1:45 p.m. Friday against Mission Sharyland. Then it’s a coincidental encounter at 3:15 p.m. with Rockwall-Heath, which knocked out the Wildcats in the second round in each of the last two postseasons. Temple closes out Pool M at 4:45 p.m. versus Conroe Grand Oaks.
Harker Heights also is in Division I. In Pool B, the Knights have Katy Cinco Ranch (1 p.m.), Lewisville Hebron (2:30 p.m.) and Wichita Falls Rider (4 p.m.).
The top two teams from each pool — there are 16 — advance to Saturday’s championship bracket.
Milam County rivals Cameron Yoe and Rockdale were slotted into Pool E and G, respectively, in Division II.
The Yoemen play Columbus (1:45 p.m.) Tuscola Jim Ned (3:15) and Wichita Falls (4:45 p.m.). The Tigers face Dumas (1:45 p.m.), Celina (3:15 p.m.) and Bay City (4:45 p.m.).
Championship- and consolation-bracket play for DII starts Friday morning.