COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMHB tops UT-Dallas
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor pulled away late for an 8-5 win over UT-Dallas in non-conference action Tuesday at Red Murff Field in Belton.
Tied at 5 in the fifth, Brandon Madden singled home Jeb Zolman for a 6-5 lead. Hunter McQuary scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh and Dawson Shibley scored an insurance run on another Comets error in the bottom of the eighth.
Zolman and McQuary had three hits each for the Crusaders (6-8). Cooper Nelson (1-1) picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief work. Connor Allred had three hits for UT-Dallas (11-5).
The Crusaders host Blackburn College for a 6 p.m. non-conference game today.
COLLEGE GOLF
UMHB men take fourth at Schreiner Spring Shootout
KERRVILLE — Mary Hardin-Baylor dropped to fourth place at the Schreiner Spring Shootout on Tuesday at Comanche Trace after sharing the first-day lead.
UMHB finished with a 299-308—607 to finish in fourth after sharing the lead with Trinity University. Concordia won the tournament with a 300-280—580. Trinity finished in second at 299-291—590 and California Lutheran took third with a 302-289—591
UMHB’s Luis Legarreta, Jr. tied for first place with a 70-71—141, but lost on the second playoff hole to Concordia’s Mateo Gavilanes. Kaden Treybig (76-79) and Nikolas Keratsopoulos (78-77) both finished with 155. Ryan Russell shot 75-81—156 and Grant Russell had a 79-82—161.
UMHB women finish third
KERRVILLE — Mary Hardin-Baylor matched its first round score but dropped one place in the team standings to finish in third place at the Schreiner Spring Shootout on Tuesday at Comanche Trace.
UMHB shot a 332-332—664 to claim third place. Concordia Texas won the tournament after posting 326-320—646 and California Lutheran moved into second place with a 337-320—657. East Texas Baptist (346-335—681) and St. Thomas (340-342—682) rounded out the top five teams.
Jade Ming took sixth place with a 79-82—161 for the Crusaders. Annika Criss finished seventh with a 81-83—164. Other UMHB finishers were Leah Tyner 86-83—169, Annie Hasselbach 86-84—170, Macy Mitchell (87-84—171) and Molly Rodeffer (106-87—193). Concordia’s Madyson Milliorn won the event with a 76-80—156.