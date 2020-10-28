Eric Shorter can’t be in two places at once but don’t tell that to Temple’s junior defensive end, whose relentless activity almost makes it appear that he can defy the reality.
“He would sit for the quarterback and then he’d go make a tackle on the stinkin’ running back down the line on the exact same play. He did two responsibilities on the same play,” Wildcats defensive coordinator Dexter Knox said. “There was one pass down the field about 40 yards and I see Eric pass rush. Then I see him running while the ball is in the air. It was incomplete and he was probably the third guy — from the defensive end position — over there, celebrating the incomplete pass.
“You just can’t coach that effort.”
A coach certainly can continue to encourage it, though, and Shorter is more than happy to oblige.
Midway through his second varsity season, Shorter is second on the team with 28 tackles, seven of those for losses, including two sacks. He’s also credited with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery, two statistical categories that suggests, at the very least, Shorter usually is in the right place at the right time and leaves open the possibility that two places at once isn’t that far of a stretch.
“It’s unbelievable, his effort,” Knox added. “That dude, you just see him on the field, he loves to play the game of football. And I think we have a lot of kids like that.”
One of 10 siblings, Shorter was born in Victoria and was 2 years old when he moved from El Campo to Temple where he currently lives with his mom, aunt and uncle, and twin sister Erin.
Erin is a student athletic trainer, who is on the sideline on game nights, just one ingredient to the special bond between them.
At first, Shorter said he wasn’t fond of football. However, with some encouragement and help from his Uncle Jose — who assisted with getting Shorter to important practices and games — his path in the sport began to take shape at the age of 6.
Shorter, who also plays basketball and baseball (a third baseman and catcher who “loves that fastball”), came up through Lamar Middle School and was a running back and defensive end/linebacker on the Freshman Blue team before a permanent switch to defense last season, when he recorded 54 tackles as a sophomore varsity starter.
A year ago, he and fellow first-time starters on the line, Jayven Taylor, Cody Little and Tomas Torres absorbed their bumps and bruises and gained valuable experience, which they used as the foundation in their preparation for this season.
“I knew our defensive line would be tough this year. This offseason, everybody worked hard but we had to find ourselves first before we found each other and our chemistry,” Shorter said.
He expanded on that philosophical gem by describing the manner in which he looked inward and discovered that he had much more to give.
“I started putting in more work because you can’t just (give half effort) through stuff,” he said. “If you want to be great, you have to work for it. It won’t be given to you. It takes time. You’re going to bleed but it’s going to be worth it at the end.”
Temple (4-1, 2-0 District 12-6A), which takes on Harker Heights (3-2, 1-1) at 7 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, hasn’t yet reached its desired finish line. But, so far, the work is paying off.
The Wildcats’ defense, which refers to itself as the “Clamp Crew” — a nickname developed during the summer months of strength and conditioning sessions — is yielding 13.4 points and 271.8 yards per game. In district competition, Temple’s allowed an average of 14 points, which is the lowest through two 12-6A contests.
Added to Shorter’s aforementioned 28 stops, Taylor has 24 and Little and Torres have 17 apiece. They’ve also racked up a combined seven sacks.
“The level of coaching on our D-line has improved. The maturity of that group has improved. The chemistry of that group has improved. The experience has improved,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “And there’s a good balance of personality between them.”
Shorter presented his teammates as partners, brothers and family, and outlined a tight-knit camaraderie within Temple’s athletic facilities saying, “We all count on each other.”
One of a number of motivating factors for Shorter is a desire to keep improving so that he can be there to make a big tackle when his team needs it the most.
At 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, Shorter could be considered undersized at his position. He’s OK if an opposing offensive lineman wants to stick him in that category. Really, he prefers it because that’s just another way to get Shorter’s motor running.
“When people look at my size, they try to underestimate me, so I like showing them that none of that matters. What matters is right here,” Shorter said, pointing to his heart. “Imposing my will on the other player really excites me because they think I’m going to be an easy run-on. I like proving people wrong.”
So, again, perhaps it is possible for Shorter to be in multiple spots at once.
Either way, he’s not one to stop trying.