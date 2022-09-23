BELTON — Looking to win its district opener for a seventh consecutive season, Belton displayed its potential early by producing 14 consecutive points in the first quarter and delivering another 14-point outburst in the third quarter en route to defeating Pflugerville 28-7 on Friday night at Tiger Field.
Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin was happy with what he saw but also wouldn’t have minded seeing more.
“The kids came out and executed just like we expected them to, but we just want to be able to continue that for the rest of the game,” Sniffin said. “It was a good start for sure.
“Then, it was the same thing in the second half. We got up 28-0, and we should have finished them and put them away, but we gave them a chance and they got a big play.”
The opportunity for Belton’s first shutout since beating Killeen Shoemaker 56-0 in 2016 was spoiled early in the fourth quarter when Panthers sophomore quarterback Chance Parker connected with Matthew Tryon Jr. for a 72-yard touchdown with 11:39 remaining.
It was not enough to spark a comeback, though. The Tigers’ pair of scoring surges created all the cushion they needed.
Belton quarterback Ty Brown found senior Garrett Oliveira for a pair of touchdowns, and sophomore running back Shaun Snapp had a career-high 21-carry, 186-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Snapp was crucial to the Tigers’ early success when they scored twice in the game’s first 5 minutes.
After taking the opening kickoff, Belton needed just five plays to reach the end zone. Snapp accounted for 63 of the drive’s 67 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run with 9:32 remaining in the period.
The Tigers quickly regained possession when senior linebacker Noah Moaga recovered a fumble inside the Pflugerville red zone, and Belton (3-2, 1-0 District 11-5A-II) capitalized with Brown’s 10-yard scoring pass to Oliveira, extending its lead to 14-0 with 7 minutes left in the opening quarter.
“In the first two drives, we played with a clear mind. We played amazing, we played fast and we played to the whistle,” Oliveira said. “It was just a great effort by everyone.”
Belton’s next four possessions totaled just 24 total yards, ending in two turnovers and a pair of punts.
The Panthers couldn’t get their offense on track, though. Pflugerville (1-4, 0-1) closed the half with four consecutive turnovers on downs, and the Tigers took their two-score lead into the third quarter.
“I was really happy with the way we played defensively,” Moaga said. “We really came together and got the job done. Our defense is still a little rough around the edges, but once we smooth that out, we’ll be ready for whatever comes.”
Snapp led Belton with seven carries for 54 yards in the first half to go with one reception for 32 yards, while Brown completed four of eight passes for 48 yards. The Panthers recorded all 175 of their yards on the ground.
The scenario repeated itself after halftime as the Tigers scored twice within a span of about 5 minutes.
After forcing Pflugerville to turn over the ball on downs, Belton marched 54 yards in eight plays for Brown’s 11-yard touchdown throw to Oliveira with 5:45 to go in the third.
A short time later, Snapp got free for a one-play scoring drive, covering 76 yards to the end zone with 40 seconds remaining in the third to make the score 28-0.
The Tigers return to action next Friday when they travel to Elgin looking to notch their first road win of the season.
But before then, Belton has issues to address, according to Sniffin.
“This was a good showing, but there are still so many things that we need to improve,” he said. “The score shouldn’t have been that close, but we just keep shooting ourselves in the foot at times. We need to learn how to win.”
BELTON 28, PFLUGERVILLE 7
Pflugerville 0 0 0 7 — 7
Belton 14 0 14 0 — 28
Bel — Shaun Snapp 23 run (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Garrett Oliveira 10 pass from Ty Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Oliveira 11 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Snapp 76 run (Chrisman kick)
Pfl — Matthew Tryon Jr. 72 pass from Chance Parker (Gabriel Cancino kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Pfl Bel
First downs 11 12
Rushes-yards 43-234 34-191
Passing yards 125 100
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-16-0 9-20-0
Punts-average 2-42.0 3-43.3
Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-1
Penalties-yards 10-74 11-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pflugerville: Jake Iloka 12-109, Tryon 16-71, Quentin Jackson 3-23, Parker 7-16, Cole Taylor 5-15; Belton: Snapp 21-186, Jake Stout 3-13, Jay Burrola 4-10, Mason Ramm 1-1, Nijyl McLeod 1-(-1), Karson Dunn 1-(-6), Brown 3-(-12).
PASSING — Pflugerville: Parker 3-9-0-84, Taylor 1-7-0-41; Belton: Brown 9-20-0-100.
RECEIVING — Pflugerville: Tryon 1-72, Colton Williams 3-53; Belton: Snapp 2-38, Slade LeBlanc 3-35, Oliveira 2-21, Ramm 2-6.