Belton-Pflugerville football

Belton’s Jay Burrola (21) runs through the grasp of Pflugerville’s Di’Angelo Porter during the Tigers’ win over the Panthers on Friday.

 Dave Hedge/Telegram

BELTON — Looking to win its district opener for a seventh consecutive season, Belton displayed its potential early by producing 14 consecutive points in the first quarter and delivering another 14-point outburst in the third quarter en route to defeating Pflugerville 28-7 on Friday night at Tiger Field.

