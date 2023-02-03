After hours upon days upon weeks and years of practice and preparation to get to the stage of signing a National Letter of Intent, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Tyson Tamez and Lily Wiser along the way probably didn’t anticipate that one of the more difficult parts of the grind would be to figure out a day to celebrate their accomplishments.
The Temple seniors, who recently inked their names on the official documents that bind them to their collegiate choices, had the chance Friday to bask in that step to the next level after the latest batch of icy winter weather nixed the original plan for Wednesday — national signing day — and the back-up idea Thursday.
But, really, what better way to thaw out than with the warm-and-fuzzy feelings inside Wildcat Gym, which was decorated appropriately, sprinkled here and there with cookies and echoed of revelers’ rousing rounds of applause for the student-athletes?
“All the people that came to support, friends that you don’t see every day, family, people from other schools,” said Wiser, a four-year softball starter who will head to Sul Ross State in Alpine. “It’s a humbling experience, just to know that you’re blessed to continue to go on to the next level.”
Wiser, Tamez and Harrison-Pilot dazzled their ways to their college opportunities — home run power on the diamond in Wiser’s case, Tamez’s unrelenting stamina on cross country courses and Harrison-Pilot’s four-star athleticism up and down the football field.
They also made sure their grades were in order, something Chris Pilot, Mikal’s dad and a Temple assistant coach, pointed out while fighting back tears as he introduced his son.
“He’s in the top 10 percent of his class because he wanted it,” Chris Pilot said.
Study habits and skill, plus some family ties, added up to Harrison-Pilot’s destination, the University of Houston, a decision he reveled on national television last month at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Friday’s ceremony, though, had its own special place in the recruiting journey.
“It’s in the top spot because I had my home fans here, my family from across the country here, just supporting me in this process,” said Harrison-Pilot, the Wildcats’ standout all-district receiver who piled up 112 receptions for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns over his prep career and entertained more than 40 offers. “I’m at the point now where it’s all off my shoulders and I get to look forward to going to the school that I chose.”
Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen, who was on staff when Chris played linebacker at Houston, sounded thrilled Wednesday during a Zoom call with reporters about securing another Pilot.
“I’ve known him a long time. We’ve been actively pursuing him since I got here,” said Holgorsen, who took over as Houston’s head coach in 2019 — some 10 years after serving as offensive coordinator and a long stint as head coach of West Virginia (2011-18). “We don’t have a lot of them that are that caliber. He had a lot of options. The University of Houston hasn’t landed kids like that very often. Obviously, the Big 12 helped because he wants to play in the Big 12. So that gave us a chance.”
According to Temple cross country head coach David Melvin, Tamez — whom he often characterizes as the consummate leader — has a chance to make an immediate impact at Tarleton State.
Tamez, who owns multiple school records, closed his prep trek as the program’s first Wildcat since 1997 (Michael Baird) to qualify for the cross country state meet and said what drew him to Stephenville and the Texans was team chemistry.
“I like the way the team is based. It’s a supportive team,” said Tamez, who has a track and field season still to go with Temple. “They are motivated on their own to be better as a team.”
Motivated to be better could be used as the summation for Temple’s trio of signees, too.