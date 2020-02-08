BELTON — Desperately needing to break out of a recent funk, Mary Hardin-Baylor used the positive mojo that comes with senior day to post a convincing victory that kept the Crusaders in the thick of the chase for a conference tournament berth.
Junior Sam Moore posted a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, senior Logan Hicks scored 20 points, and UMHB was dominant on both ends of the floor in a 103-69 drubbing of spiraling Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s always good to get a win, senior day or any day. Anytime you win, it’s good,” Hicks said.
That’s especially true for the Crusaders (13-8, 5-8 American Southwest Conference), who snapped a four-game losing skid by winning for just the third time in their last 10 outings and remained tied with Hardin-Simmons for third place in the ASC West standings — one game back of second-place Concordia Texas but just one ahead of fifth-place McMurry — in what has become a four-team race for the division’s final three spots in the conference tournament.
The remainder of the regular-schedule is not friendly to UMHB, which closes out things with four road games that include visits to East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau — the two squads tied for second in the East — and a trip to West leader Sul Ross State.
As for how many of those his team needs to win to secure a tournament berth, Crusaders coach Ken DeWeese wasn’t ready to post a number.
“We just know we have to win the next game. Whatever the next game is, we have to win it. That’s the way we approach it,” he said. “We can’t look down the road because we have to make sure we take care of the next one.”
UMHB certainly took care of Howard Payne (1-20, 0-12), handing the Yellow Jackets their 19th consecutive defeat.
The Crusaders’ only deficit was in the opening minute. And after Moore converted a four-point play in the final second of the first half for a 44-31 lead, UMHB was up by double digits the rest of the way.
Joseph Mitchell finished with 14 points, and Casey Armour added 10 for the Crusaders.
The Yellow Jackets, who got 16 points each from Tyrell Thompson and Jase Miguez, shot only 29 percent from the field and couldn’t keep pace with a UMHB squad that made exactly 50 percent (37 of 74) of its attempts.
The points that pushed UMHB over the century mark came on the first basket of the season by freshman reserve William Roberts with 45 seconds remaining, and finally the Crusaders celebrated after a trying one-month stretch.
“It’s tough, but the main thing is being ready the next day. You have to come back the next day ready to work even when it doesn’t go your way the night before,” Hicks said. “Sometimes you have to go through something to get to where you want.”