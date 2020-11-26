If ever he feels the need to defend himself when he misses a block, Matthew Frye has the perfect alibi. At 5-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Temple’s starting center is considered undersized for the position he plays and usually is lined up across from defensive players much taller and much heavier.
Frye, however, won’t use his stature as an excuse. Never has. Never will. Not an option — ever.
“I’m always undersized, but I wasn’t raised to think like that,” Frye said. “Your size doesn’t matter. You have to be a dog.”
Frye indeed has shown there’s plenty of bite that goes along with the bark.
“He’s the consummate get-in-a-street-fight, gritty kid. We have pictures of him literally fighting his tail off,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said. “That’s what I love about Matt. He is a tough kid. He doesn’t mind getting in the fray.”
Since he had to wait his turn for this opportunity, Frye, naturally, wouldn’t want it any other way.
Frye has been playing football since he was 6 years old. One of his first teammates was current starting quarterback Humberto Arizmendi. The two again were paired together at the JV level after arriving from different middle schools — Frye went to Travis Science Academy and Arizmendi to Bonham — then ascended to the top of the depth chart and cracked the starting lineup this season.
“I felt like I deserved it, but I was thankful. I was like, I finally get to show them what I have. I get to prove myself to the town,” Frye — also a member of Temple’s wrestling team — said of his promotion to varsity as a senior. “I grew up watching them play, watching the blue front, white back. But when you’re finally here, it’s just football, the same thing we’ve been doing the whole time just at a different level. So, it’s pretty cool.”
Frye’s grin managed to show even from behind his mask as he discussed his role for the Wildcats and the unique friendship shared within a group at Temple traditionally nicknamed the “Trench Mob.”
“Those are my boys. We go to battle every time we snap the ball,” he said of his fellow linemen.
Frye’s demeanor exudes contentment, he appears to appreciate the simple things life offers and his personality suggests that his no-excuse, roll-with-the-punches mentality is a deeply ingrained characteristic.
So even as he broached the subject of the death of his father, Frank, who also played on the offensive line for Temple and had a heart attack when Matthew was 3 years old, Frye focused on the positives that have opened up as he’s grown older. Frye, whose memories of Frank are faint, credited his mom Debra (Moffitt) Grubbs — a former Tem-Cats softball player in the mid-to-late 1990s — along with stepdad Roy Grubbs for motivating him and guiding him.
“He’s been there for us and supported us,” Frye said of Roy. “My parents are always super supportive. They want me to be the best I can be at whatever I’m doing.
“It’s all good.”
One of the question marks for Temple heading into this season — made even more glaring after spring ball was canceled because of the coronavirus — was the offensive line. The Wildcats had to replace four starters from a pool of players with minimal varsity experience and do so under the guidance of newly hired line coach Mike Bickham, a coaching veteran but a fresh face in Temple.
But Frye, along with fellow seniors Kai Lynn, Alex Rodriguez, Colby Rice, Allen Camacho and Edward Torres, who filled in for Rice when he missed a pair of games midway through District 12-6A play, have progressed at an admirable pace — while having a really good time in the process.
“They’ve come a long ways. I met them for the first time last spring staring at a computer,” Bickham said. “We had a lot of work to do in a short period of time and we had to do it around a pandemic. So, one of the things we thought would really help us was to really pound home to these guys to take pride in each other, have some accountability with each other and work hard together as a group. They’ve done a heck of a job and I’m really proud of them.”
District champion Temple (8-1, 6-0), which hosts Killeen (2-5, 1-4) at 7:30 tonight in the Wildcats’ regular-season finale, is averaging 399.1 yards per game and is coming off a 27-24 win over Killeen Shoemaker that included 328 yards rushing — a sign that the line is moving toward that well-oiled-machine status.
“At the beginning of the year, we had to get used to each other. We’d step on each other or gripe at each other, but as the year has gone on, you start to click and the bond gets tighter and tighter, and you go for the same goal, trying to get the (win) with your boys,” said Frye, who recently made the A/B honor roll, enjoys automotive class the most and wants to learn a trade skill after graduation and “get to work.”
As for how Frye fits into the Trench Mob mix?
“On an offensive line, you kind of have to have a little bit of everything. You have to have the clown and the jokester. You have to have the veteran. You have to have the young guy that’s lost sometimes. You have to have the ornery, grumpy. You have to have all that. I’m not real sure which one Matt falls into but I can tell you that he’s the classic overachiever,” said Bickham, who added that Frye has learned to use his quickness and leverage to make up for any size disparities. “He’s all heart and will give everything he’s got on every play. Where that comes from, I don’t know. But, I’ll tell you what, I love being a part of it every day because he’s a competitor and he takes a lot of pride in what he does.”
No ifs or buts about it, and, most definitely, no excuses necessary.