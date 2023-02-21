Temple Wildcats

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Temple’s Jaydon Hall gets open for a two-handed dunk during the Wildcats’ 57-51 setback to Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night.

WEST — Daniel Green is convinced that Temple put forth a performance suitable of a ranking up with the best — perhaps even at the top of the list — the Wildcats delivered this season.

jweaver@tdtnews.com