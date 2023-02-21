WEST — Daniel Green is convinced that Temple put forth a performance suitable of a ranking up with the best — perhaps even at the top of the list — the Wildcats delivered this season.
It’s difficult to summon a rebuttal to that claim, especially when the evidence is 23 of the 32 minutes during a Class 6A bi-district bout against Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night.
With 1:05 left in the third quarter, Temple held a nine-point advantage over the favored Broncos, a margin earned with a flashy 6-0 spurt. Legacy, though, countered with its defense and a 6-0 burst for itself, held the Wildcats without a field goal the rest of the way and eked out a 57-51 victory in West.
“I honestly think that’s the best I’ve seen us come together and really play. I know we lost and everything, but I think that’s the best way to go out if we weren’t going to win,” said Green, one of many Wildcats who exited the locker room with tears recently wiped from their eyes.
“Everybody was playing their hearts out, and I’m just proud of everyone for doing their thing.”
Save for the elusive triumph, it certainly was a resounding return to the postseason for Temple (17-16), which finished third in District 12-6A and hadn’t had a playoff squad since the 2019-20 season.
And with a roster chock-full of seniors, some multi-year varsity contributors, plus two starting freshmen, the Wildcats nearly pocketed the program’s first postseason victory since 2015-16.
Almost. Nine minutes away, really.
“I said, we’ll all look back and say we could’ve done this and could’ve done that — a play here or there. But I can’t question that effort and determination,” second-year Temple head coach Joey Martin said before naming his 12th graders with a compliment each for Jaylon Hall, Jaydon Hall, Deshaun Brundage, Kiron Williams, Byron Collins, DeAndre Jackson, Amaree Sewell and Green.
Following a putback from Legacy’s TCU-bound Isaiah Manning that pulled the Broncos within 38-35, Temple’s 6-0 run featured a layup by freshman Jamarion Carlton, two free throws by Jaylon Hall and freshman Houston Martin’s transition layup for 44-35 with 1:05 to go in the third.
Legacy raised its defensive level — which it did when the situation called for it throughout the contest — and cashed in a trio of turnovers to cut the deficit to 44-41 entering the fourth.
“It just happened so quick. We watched film and they’ve done that to a bunch of teams. It wasn’t like they just did that to us. They’ve done it all year,” Joey Martin said. “The thing that’s hard to swallow is that they had the opportunity to win a big game and really put Temple back on the map.”
Temple was 0-for-8 from the field in the fourth quarter, getting its seven points at the free throw line, while the Broncos (23-9) were 6-of-12 from the floor to outscore the Wildcats 16-7 over the last 8 minutes.
Despite all that, it was tied at 51 with 2:38 to play. Derian Armstrong’s putback put Legacy in front 53-51, and the Broncos stayed ahead.
“We didn’t play well offensively. So, down the stretch, we had to turn to our defense. Our guys were able to focus, lock in and just guard,” said Legacy head coach Cornelius Mitchell, whose squad finished third in 11-6A but represented the league as the No. 2 seed because first-place Duncanville is serving a playoff probation levied by the UIL as a result of rules violations. “Sometimes, offense wins games but tonight defense won it for us.”
Manning had a game-high 19 points, and Armstrong finished with 14.
Carlton, whose rebounding kept multiple offensive possessions alive, led Temple with 14 points. Jaylon Hall added 12 and Jaydon Hall 10.
“It’s been a long season. Those guys have been fighting. They’ve gotten so much better. I’m really proud of them,” Joey Martin said. “These Temple kids are tougher and will go further than any other kids. That’s the truth. They will give you everything they have.”
Carlton powered Temple to an ideal start, scoring the game’s first four points that were enhanced by Green’s 3-pointer from the corner — set up by Carlton’s offensive rebound — for a quick 7-0 lead 1½ minutes in.
The Broncos responded by increasing their backcourt press usage and rattled off eight in a row, including an alley-oop thrown down by Manning to put Legacy ahead 8-7 at the 3:25 mark.
Carlton closed the opening period’s scoring, too, rising for a one-handed dunk to leave the Wildcats down 14-10 after the first.
A free throw by Armstrong pushed Legacy out front 24-18 with 3:09 to go before halftime. That’s when the Wildcats went on a 10-2 march to finish out the half, closing the push with Houston Martin’s 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining for a 28-26 lead.
“It was good that our young kids got to see that because that goes a long way to our development in the offseason,” Joey Martin said. “We are going to talk a lot about that game. We are knocking on the door — that close.”