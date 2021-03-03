It seemed only fitting that Temple College’s doubleheader against McLennan would end with a home run. After all, the two sides combined for 11 fence-clearing hits entering the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 of the Lady Leopards’ Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference twin bill with the Highlassies.
With her team trailing by one with one out to go and having yet to add her name to the list of long-ball hitters, Kristen Boyd decided it was time to join the party. Her philosophy was simple as she approached the plate — swing hard and make it count.
Boyd’s two-run, walkoff home run — which also marked an even dozen homers hit at Danny Scott Sports Complex on Wednesday — pushed Temple past McLennan 17-16 in a high-scoring, dramatic Game 2 that gave the Lady Leopards a split with their conference counterparts after falling 7-3 in the opener.
“It was a long fight and I just wanted to come in clutch for my team,” said Boyd, whose team trailed by as many as eight runs during Game 2. “I just swung and took a hack. It felt great off the bat and as soon as I hit it, I knew it was over.”
TC (7-7, 1-1) fell behind 6-0 after two innings before tying it with a run in the second and five in the third. The Highlassies (10-8, 1-1) responded with eight straight runs that made it 14-6. The Lady Leopards outscored McLennan 11-2 over the final 2½ innings, highlighted by Yaya Jones’ grand slam and AJ Jasso’s three-run homer that gave TC the lead at 15-14 in the sixth inning.
However, McLennan’s Bailey Krolczyk hit her third and final home run of the game in the seventh to plate two runs and put the Highlassies back on top.
But with two outs in the bottom of the inning and Meadow Gonzales standing on first base, Boyd capped the roller-coaster affair by taking pitcher Kaitlyn Sadler deep and setting off a celebration at home plate.
“Today says a lot about how we bounce back,” said Boyd, who went 2-for-6 at the plate on the day and also hit a double, drew a pair of walks and scored four times. “We wanted to get those runs back, win and fight.”
In Game 2, Jones went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, and Alexis Hamilton drove in three runs with a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double. Jasso finished 2-for-7 with two home runs and four RBIs on the day, and Biviana Figueroa went 4-for-9 with a double and an RBI.
All three of Krolczyk’s hits in Game 2 were two-run dingers. The freshman from Corpus Christi also had a double in Game 1.
“I’ve had a lot of games where I’ve hit two (home runs), so coming out here and hitting three in one of our first conference games is pretty nice,” Krolczyk said. “Right before my last home run, I felt like I had to do something. We were down and I just wanted to perform.”
Shaylann Grace earned the win in Game 2 after pitching 1 2/3 innings to start the contest and re-entering to record the final eight outs for the Lady Leopards. She retired six straight Highlassies before giving up a single and Krolczyk’s homer. Hamilton, Madalynn Gonzales and Haley Maynard also contributed in the circle.
Reese Taylor started for McLennan and allowed six runs on five hits in Game 2.
TC trailed 2-0 and 5-1 in Game 1 before McLennan added solo home runs by Caitlyn Wong and Julia Herzinger in the seventh. Jasso’s home run and Madi Garza’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the final frame capped the scoring as Erin Faske’s fly out to center field with the bases loaded ended Temple’s rally.
Hamilton started and took the loss after pitching 3 2/3 innings and yielding five runs on six hits and striking out four.
Gracy Crafts threw six innings for McLennan, striking out eight and allowing two runs on five hits.
“There’s nothing better than a walkoff at home,” Temple College head coach Kadie Berlin-George said. “Our pitching is only going to get better. We had not played with a full squad until today, so we can only get better from here.”