BURLESON — Within two points twice in the second half, Temple had Rockwall-Heath in its sights. Two bounces went the Hawks’ way. Two touchdowns later, the second time around felt much like the first.
In a Class 6A Division II area-playoff rematch Friday night, Heath used a pair of helpful hops en route to 17 straight points and secured a 45-33 victory over the Wildcats at Burleson ISD Stadium.
It was the second consecutive year the Hawks (11-1), led by former Temple coach Mike Spradlin, ended the Wildcats’ season, though this bruising encounter was much tighter for much longer than last December’s 56-28 outcome in Waco.
After triple-threat junior Mikal Harrison-Pilot — who moved to quarterback early in the proceedings to help spark the offense for Temple (9-3) — found a sliding Devan Williams for a 7-yard TD that cut the Hawks’ lead to 28-26, Heath stalwart running back Zach Evans fumbled but pounced on it in the end zone at the end of a 9-yard run to boost the advantage back to nine with 5 seconds left in the third quarter.
Three plays later, Justice Rider was in the right place to fall on Harrison-Pilot’s fumble. On the second play of Heath’s ensuing drive, Fletcher Fierro hauled in a 33-yard TD pass from QB Josh Hoover. Suddenly, the two-point gap had expanded to 42-26 and Temple’s season was all but over.
“It’s the hardest game we’ve played all year. The game plan was perfect. We just didn’t execute on a few things,” Temple senior running back Samari Howard said.
Howard, Temple’s all-time leader in points and touchdowns, fittingly sprinted into the end zone for a 4-yard TD on the final carry of his standout career with 1:49 left for the final margin. He finished Friday with 167 yards and two TDs on 29 carries.
Harrison-Pilot went 7-of-13 for 77 yards and a TD each to Williams and KeAndre Smith, whose 11-yard catch made it 21-19 early in the third quarter.
“Through the summer, offseason, I’m not going to lie, it was hell. We didn’t know if we were going to be good or not. A lot of people didn’t have faith in us after the two losses to Westlake and Magnolia West. But we knew inside we were going to turn it around, and that’s exactly what we did. We fought through the season,” Howard said. “I’ve been locked in with these guys since elementary school, so it hurts a little different. These are my brothers. It’s been a crazy ride.”
Evans toted it 36 times for 196 yards and two scores. Hoover completed 22 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four TDs. Thirteen of his completions went to his third and fourth options — Fierro and tight end Lance Mason — instead of Division I commitments Jordan Nabors and Jay Fair, who combined for eight catches.
“They are that good on offense. (Mason) hurt us. There’s three of them that have lit up the stat sheets and those were the ones we didn’t want to hurt us,” Temple coach Scott Stewart said. “If you can go to Plan C, D and E, and still be that successful, you’re a great football team. And they’re a great football team.”
The Hawks hit pay dirt on their opening series with Evans’ cutting 5-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead, and they made it 14-0 with Hoover’s 11-yard scoring toss to Caleb Hoover with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats then turned to the backfield package of Howard and Harrison-Pilot — each alternating taking the snaps — on their third drive, and it paid crucial dividends. Howard took the snap and followed his blockers for a weaving 17-yard TD run that punctuated a nine-play, 67-yard drive. His 2-point run was stopped short, and Temple trailed 14-6.
“Those guys are very good, well-coached, very tough-nosed team,” Spradlin said of Temple. “I’m so proud of our guys. I thought we answered the bell tonight in a really physically hard-fought football game.”
Heath hit back with a 13-play, 83-yard excursion that concluded when Josh Hoover squeezed a fourth-down pass into tight coverage for a 14-yard TD to Fair and a 21-6 advantage at the 7:45 mark of the second.
Temple twice had the ball inside the Heath 20 late in the second quarter on drives set up by Williams’ 53-yard kickoff return — which followed Fair’s TD catch — and Naeten Mitchell’s interception. But the Wildcats settled for just six points out of those scenarios, with 25- and 36-yard field goals from Danis Bajric that accounted for the final six points of the half that kept Temple within 21-12 at the break.
“It’s hard to measure the heart. They don’t bow out,” Stewart said. “The leadership of this senior class is not like many I’ve seen. Hats off to those kids. They are absolute warriors.”
ROCKWALL-HEATH 45, TEMPLE 33
Rockwall-Heath 14 7 14 10 — 45
Temple 6 6 14 7 — 33
R-H — Zach Evans 5 run (Sam Spencer kick)
R-H — Caleb Hoover 11 pass from Josh Hover (Spencer kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 17 run (run failed)
R-H — Jay Fair 14 pass from J.Hoover (Spencer kick)
Tem — Danis Bajric 25 FG
Tem — Bajric 36 FG
Tem — KeAndre Smith 11 pass from Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Bajric kick)
R-H — Fletcher Fierro 25 pass from J.Hoover (Spencer kick)
Tem — Devan Williams 7 pass from Harrison-Pilot (Bajric kick)
R-H — Evans 9 run (Spencer kick)
R-H — Fierro 33 pass from J.Hoover (Spencer kick)
R-H — Spencer 31 FG
Tem — Howard 4 run (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-H Tem
First downs 28 17
Rushes-yards 47-217 38-193
Passing yards 289 77
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-30-1 7-16-0
Punts-average 1-32 2-36
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-35 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockwall-Heath: Evans 36-196, Malachi Tuesno 9-29, J.Hoover 2-(-7); Temple: Howard 29-167, Harrison-Pilot 9-26.
PASSING — Rockwall-Heath: J.Hoover 22-30-1-289; Temple: Harrison-Pilot 7-13-0-77, Reese Rumfield 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rockwall-Heath: Fierro 7-102, Lance Mason 6-81, Jordan Nabors 4-54, Fair 4-41, C.Hoover 1-11; Temple: Williams 5-49, Smith 2-28.