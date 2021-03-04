Belton junior TJ Johnson averaged team-highs of 25 points and 11.9 rebounds while helping the Tigers snap a playoff drought.
Those numbers also went toward Johnson’s recognition as District 12-6A’s offensive player of the year, an honor announced earlier this week.
Temple sophomore Jaylon Hall, who averaged 13.6 points per game, represented the Wildcats on the first-team list. Senior Aundra Jackson was a second-team recipient, and sophomore Jaydon Hall, junior Lawrence Auston and senior Joseph Stewart landed as honorable mention.
Johnson’s superlative highlighted Belton’s haul of awards.
Senior Kayden Downs (10 points, 5.1 assists per game) was voted first team, senior Ben Jones (11.8 points) and freshman Trap Johnson (12.5 points) were second team, and seniors Luke Bramlett and Kadence Clayton were honorable mention for the Tigers, who finished 18-8 and advanced to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Killeen Ellison sophomore Jamyron Keller was voted the league’s most valuable player. Last season, Keller was the newcomer of the year.