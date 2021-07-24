If only Johnny “Lam” Jones was still alive to see this, because having just one Olympian hail from a town the size of Lampasas is enough for a community to savor for ages. To have a second come along just reignites that torch.
Long jumper Steffin McCarter is providing the fuel.
“It’s huge. Everybody will be rooting for him,” said Lampasas High School assistant principal Paul Weinheimer, who was an assistant track coach when McCarter competed for the Badgers. “Lampasas is taking a great deal of pride in him. Social media has been blowing up.
“We will all be rallying around the TV. It’s a very exciting thing.”
In a town and school the size of Lampasas, it’s impossible not to recall the first Olympian, whose name became synonymous with the town.
Johnny Jones burst into the state and national spotlight as a high school senior in 1976, astonishing track enthusiasts in multiple events and almost single-handedly carrying Lampasas to the Class 3A track and field state title. His legendary anchor leg on the Badgers’ mile relay brought his team from last to first and remains part of state meet lore.
Later that summer, Jones was a member of Team USA’s gold medal-winning 4x100 relay at the Montreal Olympics. That fall, he was a member of the football team at the University of Texas, where Longhorns head coach Darrell Royal dubbed him Johnny “Lam” Jones to distinguish him from another talented player with the same name, Johnny “Ham” Jones from Hamlin. “Lam” Jones, who died in 2019, went on to play for the New York Jets.
McCarter’s journey to the Tokyo Olympics wasn’t nearly as sudden.
He dabbled in other sports and played in the band, but his heart was always with track and field as a jumper and relay runner. His prowess in high school is no doubt noteworthy. He was a long jump bronze medalist in the Class 4A state meet in 2015, a tremendous accomplishment that helped him make the University of Texas’ track and field team, but not necessarily one that branded him a surefire Olympian.
“He always had a big-time passion and desire for track,” Weinheimer said. “He always loved it. (Texas) saw his athleticism.
“Going to the Olympics was always his goal. We would say, ‘OK. That’s a big goal.’ We knew he could do special things. He had that desire from an early age.”
McCarter, whose parents live in Copperas Cove, quickly moved up the ladder during his college career. He began to consistently jump beyond 25 feet. He placed third in the Big 12 outdoor championships and 13th at the NCAA championships to garner second-team All-American honors. He’s a five-time All-American and three-time Big 12 champion.
He won the Big 12 title his senior year in 2019 with a leap of 26-¼ feet. At a California meet, he jumped his lifetime best of 27 feet to make him just the third Longhorns athlete in history to reach that mark, joining future NFL star Eric Metcalf and former Olympian Marquise Goodwin.
At the U.S. Olympic trials last month, the good-natured 24-year-old jumped 27 feet twice and matched his career best 27-1¼ to finish third and make the Olympic team. The trials in Eugene, Ore., were plagued by weather delays for “excessive heat.” As a Texan, the heat didn’t bother McCarter so much as the delays.
“I’m elated with what happened, just dealing with adversity and being able to execute,” McCarter told reporters after qualifying. “It was like a rollercoaster. But rolling with the punches and being able to come out an Olympian, I mean wow, it’s so weird to say.”
He accomplished his bold goal and is now hopeful of being in the mix for a medal.
Forty-five years have come and gone since Lampasas’ first Olympian. Having a second within the lifetime of many of the townspeople is much to revel in. Jones remained a beloved figure in Lampasas, and McCarter’s Olympic qualification recalls the same feelings of pride and joy.
McCarter was featured and lauded in the parade at the town’s annual Spring Ho festival earlier this month. Chants of “USA, USA” filled the streets as McCarter rode by.
“It means a great deal to everybody here,” Weinheimer said. “It’s very emotional. If he jumps and gets a medal, oh man.”