Temple College head coach Amber Taylor acknowledged that her team’s offense recently hadn’t been where it needed to be, and referenced Wednesday night’s loss at Ranger in which the Lady Leopards posted just 55 points.
Three days later, TC nearly reached that number by halftime, got 25 points apiece from Kira Bass and Erika Suarez, who combined to outscore visiting Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference foe Southwestern Christian in just three quarters of work, and the Lady Leopards rolled to an 88-39 victory at TC Gym.
“We haven’t shot the ball well the last couple games, so to come out and see some shots fall and get some confidence back, I think that was good for us,” said Taylor, whose team was 33-of-70 (47 percent) from the field Saturday. “It’s a bounce back. Our conference is very good, top to bottom. So, we had to forget about Ranger and be ready for this game.”
Bass, the reigning NTJCAC player of the week out of Killeen, had eight points in the opening quarter and 12 in the third en route to her 25 points on an 11-of-17 shooting performance.
“She’s just consistent. She knows how to use her body, and she works hard to get rebounds. That’s the most impressive thing about her,” Taylor said. “She battles every day and works hard to get rebounds. She’s going to score. But, fighting for those rebounds, that’s what’s big about her.”
Suarez was 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 10-of-18 overall. Kayla Herrera had eight points, and Evelyn Lorenzo seven for TC (10-7, 2-2), which was up 28-11 after one quarter and 54-22 at halftime.
Kyara Reynoso scored 17 points to pace the Lady Rams (4-13, 0-3), who were 10-of-48 from the floor and 18-of-31 at the free throw line.
“It was a pretty good win for us because we needed that after the loss to Ranger, who we weren’t supposed to lose to. It was a good confidence-boost for us,” Bass said.
The Lady Leopards steadily built their advantage throughout the first half, engineering offense in transition, set plays to the post and from beyond the arc.
Suarez, who entered averaging 36 percent from 3-point range, had her deep shot dialed in through the first and second quarters and wrapped up that span 5-of-8 en route to 19 points before the break.
Bass, fourth in conference scoring (14 points per game), did her damage in the paint, recording 13 points in the first half.
“Shots haven’t been falling too much in the first couple conference games, so this was a good game for us and just a good win,” Suarez said.
After a brief 2-all tie, the Lady Rams were no closer than 4-2 as the buffer between the clubs grew in waves.
Bass’ putback made it 12-4, Suarez’s first 3-pointer put it at 17-8, and Camille Pritchard’s three-point play pushed the score to 21-8 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
TC went into the locker room after a 9-1 run and with its 32-point advantage. Bass and Suarez teamed for 18 of the Lady Leopards’ 21 third-quarter points, it was 75-32 into the fourth, and Taylor emptied the bench.
Temple now turns its attention to a Monday rivalry matchup at McLennan.