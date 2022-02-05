While there never seems to be any shortage of coaches entering the profession, there is a substantial number of coaches getting out soon after.
The time-consuming duties thrust upon a young high school or middle school coach along with teaching duties and layers of new bosses can feel like the old drinking from a fire hose analogy. It’s far more than one person can swallow in a gulp or two.
An estimated 20 percent of young Texas coaches leave the industry within the first five years, according to the Texas High School Coaches Association. Quite often, it’s the better coaches who are the ones exiting the stage rather than the less successful ones.
It’s why the THSCA has developed a statewide mentoring program known as ROCK (Rare, Outstanding, Compelled, Knowledgeable) to pair veteran coaches with young coaches to get them acclimated to the profession and allow them to develop naturally.
“We are trying to save our young coaches,” said Joe Martin, president of the THSCA. “This is our No. 1 issue, and we’re trying to figure out how to pay for it. We have good coaches leaving the profession, and we fear what that will look like in 10 years.
“You’ve got to get certified to teach then you have an athletic director, a head coach, a principal, a curriculum director,” continued Martin, who won 150 games in 19 years as a football coach at Lake Dallas, Mabank, Garland and Allen beginning in the 1980s. “Then you have to scout, coach games and wash clothes. It can be overwhelming.”
The mentorship program began as a pilot last year with 19 mentees and will soon add a new 57 statewide this year. Martin said it is a purposely diverse group with respect to gender, race and sport. A curriculum supplied by Texas A&M addresses issues such as depression and mental health problems among coaches and players. The curriculum allows the coaches to have a constructive conversation and reliable feedback. The University of Texas is contributing with a research study, following the mentees through the program and creating recommendations to the THSCA.
Coaches have always had to do a lot. Responsibilities have only mushroomed.
“Staffs are bigger, and they are asked to do a lot more,” Martin said. “I marked the field, watered the field and did laundry. It’s just like at a grocery store. There are a lot more foods. It’s the same scenario. We’ve made things bigger.”
Coaching in Texas remains unique in many regards. Martin points to the fact that coaches have to be certified to teach, whether as part of their college degree plan or the growing method of alternative certification. That’s not necessarily a requirement beyond Texas’ borders. Coaches in many other states and at private schools are not required to have a teaching certificate. The THSCA is approaching 25,000 members. No other state is close.
“We are one of the very few states who require (teacher certification) and I’m proud of that,” Martin said. “You go to California or Florida or New Mexico, that’s not the case. You could coach volleyball and sell insurance. We want our coaches to not just influence athletes but all students. They are out doing lunchroom duty, bus duty. They are seen at every opportunity. Coaching is not a side gig in Texas.”
Martin said parental issues have always been universal but are more ramped up now with the advent of social media and other avenues driving sometimes unrealistic expectations of the athlete by the parent. Those pressures go into the pot with the other issues young coaches didn’t realize they’d face with a paycheck that doesn’t always match the headache.
The mentoring program is a top priority of the THSCA so much so that it hopes to secure sponsorships for the expensive endeavor. It believes it is worth it to maintain high quality coaches across the board and keep them in the game much longer.
Martin often cites late evangelist Billy Graham’s famous quote that a coach will impact more people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime.
“The reason we are doing this is that we do not want young coaches missing out on that,” Martin said.