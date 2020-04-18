The hope of salvaging the spring high school sports season is now gone, but the University Interscholastic League should be applauded for providing that hope as long it possibly could.
As feared, UIL executives simply ran out of calendar time and the coronavirus pandemic has robbed the expected joys of competition from thousands of athletes nationwide.
The original May 4 date the UIL had set to emerge from the quarantine to finish everything that needed to be finished is gone following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order Friday to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year. It was rapidly becoming a farce to think it would actually happen, but that hope was enough to keep athletes moving in a positive direction mentally and, as best as possible, physically.
Instead, the space left on the trophies for baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and field, and boys basketball champions in 2020 will forever be left vacant.
Hard pills to swallow.
Even with a May 4 restart date, it was going to take some serious juggling to get everything completed in a timely manner, but it was doable.
Now we will never know how things would have played out on the field of competition. But it was worth having that hope for as long as possible.
——————
Given its immense and consistent football success in its 22-year existence, it is not a surprise that the Mary Hardin-Baylor football program would be among the top earners in NCAA Division III.
Actually, the Crusaders are the top according to financial figures. The U.S. Department of Education requires colleges and universities to release its revenue made and expenditures through the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act.
UMHB was the highest earning Division III football team in the latest report at $1.7 million and one of just four to hit the million-dollar mark, followed by George Fox (Ore.), Trinity (Conn.) and St. Thomas (Minn.). Other Texas programs in the top 25 were Trinity at No. 8 and East Texas Baptist at No. 13.
There’s no way to tell how each school comes up with those numbers, and some institutions may incorporate general athletic funds into their football data. Regardless, UMHB has established itself above the rest.
Crusader Stadium doesn’t hurt that bottom line. A few years ago, one poll ranked the top 50 college football stadiums in the nation. Crusader Stadium checked in at No. 31, just one notch behind the University of Texas’ Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
UMHB’s home venue was the only Division III stadium listed in the ranking.
——————
Like hundreds of other senior athletes, former Jarrell standout Breanna Wright had her final college season at Abilene Christian ended prematurely because of the pandemic.
Wright’s accolades did not end, though.
She was named the player of the year in the Southland Conference, after leading the league in 10 categories. The point guard scored 18.1 points per game and doled out 5.1 assists while making 85 3-pointers for a team that was fourth in the nation in 3s.
Wright wasn’t the only family member to earn honors. After ACU’s year-end awards banquet had to be scrapped, coach Julie Goodenough and husband Rob drove from Abilene to Jarrell to surprise Breanna’s mother, Nova, and grandmother Sena Mullen with their Fans of the Year Award. The two women traveled an estimated 62,000 miles to attend Breanna’s games. In Wright’s 124-game career, Nova missed just three games and Sena missed six.
If you think you are too busy to get to your children’s games, you might give those ladies a call.
——————
In a column last week about 1965 Class A doubles tennis state champions Helen Hejl Belson and Nancy Meier Marek of Rosebud, there was a lament that the whereabouts of the plaque they won is a mystery.
Not to worry. The plaque is safe and sound in the memorial room of the Rosebud City Library.