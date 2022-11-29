Up by just four points and headed into its fourth half of basketball in the span of 24 hours, Temple College found an extra gear Tuesday that made playing back-to-back nights look like a walk in the park.
The Leopards hit their first four shots of the second half for nine straight points and rarely let off the gas, cruising to a 107-60 non-conference victory over Western Texas at TC Gym.
The win, Temple’s fourth in a row to boost its record to 9-2, was on the heels of a 96-90 triumph over Dallas College-Brookhaven on Monday.
“Because we played last night, I said, ‘You know what, guys, we’re going to go five (players) in, five out, so that way you have some energy and are held a little more accountable to the other guys on the court with you.’ We just found a group there to start the second half that got it going,” third-year TC head coach Clifton Ellis said.
“I didn’t think Western played as well as they are capable of playing. They missed some shots and things didn’t go their way. But, we capitalized on it, and I was proud of the guys’ effort.”
Jaedaun Slack, among the five in rotation to start the second half, had 21 of his game-high 30 points after halftime, when Temple shot 23-of-43 from the field and outscored the Westerners 63-20, including a 33-7 run during the initial 10 minutes out of the break.
Slack, who also had 30 points Monday, made 10 of 15 shots and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line Tuesday.
“He’s been playing well,” Ellis said of Slack, a 6-foot-5 sophomore. “I think our guys are doing a good job of finding him and he’s doing a good job of letting the game come to him.”
Anthony Scott added 13 points, Braelon Seals 10, Kino Thompson nine, and Justin Collins and Jordyn Arnette chipped in eight apiece for the Leopards in their third-highest scoring outing so far this season.
Benjamin Ezeagu led four Westerners in double figures with 15 points. Mason McBride had 13 points, Sam Ihekwoaba 11 and Emmanuel Lawal 10. Western Texas (5-7) was just 7-of-32 shooting in the second half and 22-of-62 overall.
Temple’s lead steadily increased throughout the second half, reaching the 100-point plateau with 2:21 left on Tawab Kokumo’s only bucket of the ballgame.
The free-flowing second half followed a much tighter first.
Neither team led by more than four points through the first 10 minutes before TC used a 10-2 run that included five points from Seals and Thompson’s 3-pointer to take a 37-29 lead with 5:06 left in the half.
The Leopards emphatically went up double digits, 42-31, for the first time when Norman Beckford dropped a one-handed slam dunk in transition off a turnover near midcourt. But the Westerners closed the remaining 3½ minutes with a 9-2 burst to cut into TC’s advantage, 44-40, going into halftime.
Slack had a team-high nine points through 20 minutes for the Leopards, who were 18-of-41 from the field and 4-of-8 at the line.
McBride and Ihekwoaba posted 10 points apiece for Western Texas, which was 15-of-30 and 9-of-10.
Temple has just three games in December, the first a road tilt Saturday before a pair of home contests Dec. 10 and 13 that send the Leopards into the Christmas break.
The Leopards return Jan. 7 for one last non-conference encounter then open Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action Jan. 11 at TC Gym against Grayson College.
“I think they are starting to realize what makes them a good player as far as individually, and what can make us a good team,” Ellis said. “They just have to keep buying into it.”