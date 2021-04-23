Academy’s Chris Preddie broke the meet record to win the boys long jump Friday, highlighting the opening-day performance of the area contingent at the Class 3A Region III and 6A Region II track and field meets at Hewitt Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The top two finishers in each event earn automatic berths in the UIL state meet, and Academy, Cameron Yoe and Killeen Ellison had athletes punch their state tickets in Hewitt, while Lake Belton and Salado did the same at the 4A Region III meet in League City.
Preddie leaped 23 feet, ¼ inch to break the 3A-III meet record of 22-9½ that had been set by Blooming Grove’s Stephen Carroll in 2019.
In the 3A-III girls competition, Yoe teammates Yierra Flemings and Ja’Kerra Holt advanced to Austin. Flemings leaped 17-9¼ to finish second in the long jump behind the meet-record mark of 18-2½ by West’s Makayla Pavelka, and Holt cleared 9-9 to seize the silver medal in the pole vault — won by West’s Laney Kucera with a meet record of 11-6.
Holt also took third in the high jump to put herself in position for the state meet’s wild-card berth, as did third-place finishers Logan Pevehouse of Yoe in the girls 3,200 meters, Ty Sebek of Rogers in the 3A boys discus and Killeen Shoemaker’s Omari Evans in the 6A boys long jump. Ellison’s Tre’jon Spiller won the 6A boys long jump with a leap of 24-3¼.
Belton’s Jackson Engelke was fourth in the 6A boys discus with a throw of 160-5, and Temple’s Jayven Taylor was 13th at 133-9. The Woodlands’ Mitchell Blakeslee won the event with an effort of 168-8.
Also for Belton, Zach Dennison was 12th with a time of 9 minutes, 56.58 seconds in the boys 3,200 — won by Wylie’s Luke Lambert (9:12.96), and Ayanna Jones was eighth with a mark of 17-11½ in the girls long jump competition won by Rockwall’s Keviah Ealy (19-9½).
At the 4A-III meet, Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson and Salado’s Jaci McGregor earned trips to the state meet, which will be held May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Watson took home the silver medal in the girls triple jump with a leap of 37-4½, and McGregor was runner-up in the girls 3,200 with a time of 11:27.09. El Campo’s Jackesha Nichols won the triple jump with a mark of 37-8, and Lufkin Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon took gold in the 3,200 by crossing the line in 11:24.56.
Regional competition wraps up today with the remaining field events and the running finals.