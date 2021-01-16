BELTON — As for whether Saturday night’s game between Mary Hardin-Baylor and Belhaven featured stellar offensive execution or just a sliver of defensive production depended on one’s point of view, another half-full or half-empty sort of riddle.
All that mattered to the Crusaders was that everything looked pretty good from their final perspective.
UMHB shot 51 percent from the field, scoring on all manner of floaters, runners, nifty cuts to the basket and of course long-range jumpers — 13 3-pointers to be exact — while charging past Belhaven 109-91 in an entertaining American Southwest Conference scorefest.
Up 46-42 coming out of halftime, it was all Crusaders (5-3, 2-0) over the final 20 minutes. They pushed their lead to double digits on Carson Hammond’s 3 only 2½ minutes into the half and never looked back, cresting the 100-point plateau on a Josiah Johnson’s bucket with 3:21 remaining.
Johnson finished with 34 points, and Hammond had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for UMHB, which was 13-of-36 from beyond the arc and 42-of-82 overall. Aedan Welch added 17 points, and Kobe Richardson chipped in 12.
Belhaven sophomore guard Luke Couch, who came in averaging 23.5 points per game, scored 21 of his game-high 37 during a first half in which the Blazers (3-2, 2-1) were in control through the initial 10 minutes before the Crusaders began to surge.
UMHB took the lead for the first time on a Hammond 3-pointer about 9½ minutes before intermission, and Johnson’s half-court shot beat the buzzer to send the Crusaders into the locker room with their 46-42 advantage.
Matthew McMillan had 18 points, and Korri Edwards added 11 for Belhaven, which made 15 3s and shot 47 percent (27-of-58) overall but gave up 28 second-chance points on UMHB’s 19 offensive rebounds.
After having their first two conference games canceled because of safety protocols, the Crusaders will try to keep their perfect ASC record intact with road contests Thursday at Hardin-Simmons and Saturday at McMurry.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 109, Belhaven 91
BELHAVEN (3-2, 2-1)
Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Couch 10-16 14-15 37, McMillan 6-10 0-0 18, Edwards 4-13 1-2 11, Shields 2-4 3-4 8, Duncan 2-3 0-0 5, Champ 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 3-4 3, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 2, Rios 0-0 0-1 1, Hubele 1-1 0-0 3, Glenn 0-0 0-0 0, Odom 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 22-27 91.
UMHB (5-3, 2-0)
Reaves 3-5 0-1 6, Welch 8-13 0-0 17, Johnson 10-19 9-10 34, Richardson 4-11 1-1 12, Hammond 7-13 0-0 18, Wright 3-6 0-0 6, Ollison 3-4 2-3 8, Hearne 3-7 0-0 6, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Musa 1-2 0-0 2, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Laird 0-0 0-0 0, Glasper 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 12-15 109.
Halftime—UMHB 46-42. 3-point Goals—Belhaven 15-29 (McMillan 6-9, Couch 3-6, Edwards 2-5, Shields 1-1, Hubele 1-1, Duncan 1-2, Reed 1-2, McWillams 0-1, Anderson 0-2), UMHB 13-36 (Johnson 5-11, Hammond 4-9, Richardson 3-8, Welch 1-4, Wright 0-1, Ollison 0-1, Hearne 0-1, Musa 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Belhaven 26 (Edwards 6), UMHB 52 (Hammond 12). Assists—Belhaven 19 (Couch 5), UMHB 29 (Johnson, Hammond 6). Total Fouls—Belhaven 16, UMHB 20.