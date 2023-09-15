BELTON — TJ Rone has always had the speed to outrun defenders.
As it turns out, he’s just as quick when it comes to adapting to the college game.
A true freshman in his first season at Mary Hardin-Baylor, the shifty slot receiver has caught on rapidly and is penciled in to make his third start in as many games when the 19th-ranked Crusaders (0-2) host No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater (2-0) in their home opener this afternoon on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
“Nothing has really surprised me,” the Houston Lamar product said.
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been a welcome surprise for the UMHB offense. Through the first two contests, Rone has eight catches for 86 yards — numbers that rank second on the team in both categories.
“When I first got here, I worked out with the newcomers until after the first scrimmage. That’s when I started practicing with the varsity,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, but it was what I expected.
“I like the offense. It was a little tough to learn at first, but I like it.”
He made an immediate impact. In fact, the Crusaders’ first completion in the season opener against Wisconsin-River Falls was a 37-yard grab by Rone. He hasn’t slowed down since.
“That first catch was nice. I knew from the play call that the ball was coming to me,” he said. “I was a little shaky that first game, but I’m pretty confident now. The game is slowing down for me a little bit.”
Rone played football, basketball, baseball and even dabbled in tennis during middle school before sticking with football and basketball in high school.
For a guy who has caught on quickly at the college level, basketball has always been his favorite sport, despite his prowess on the gridiron.
“I got hurt my junior year in high school, so I quit basketball and focused on football so I could get stronger,” the 5-foot-8, 165-pound freshman said. “Basketball was my favorite, though. I miss it because I don’t play any, now that it’s football season.”
Indeed, there’s plenty with which to get acclimated and keep busy. There are new experiences around every corner, from college classes to practices and a new way to travel to some games.
“We flew to Wisconsin for that first game. That was cool, a private plane. I was recording everything,” he said.
Rone said one reason he chose to play for UMHB was its tradition of success that includes two NCAA Division III national championships, and the Crusaders’ uncharacteristic start to his first season hasn’t changed his outlook.
“It’s not frustrating. I feel like you have to trust the process and take it day-by-day,” he said. “I want to keep my starting job. I just want to produce and win.”