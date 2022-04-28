The biggest obstacle for the Lake Belton Lady Broncos might have been keeping their focus against an overmatched opponent Thursday night.
They managed that just fine, though, in a 12-0 bi-district victory over Manor Tech to win the single-game playoff at Bronco Diamond behind a one-hitter from Zakayia Fredrick.
Lake Belton (24-5) advanced to take on the winner of the Carthage-Robinson series. Carthage leads that series 1-0 with play resuming tonight at Robinson.
After taking a commanding lead with five runs in both the first and second innings, the Lady Broncos went exclusively to bunting the ball.
“It’s hard, but we’re going to need to bunt some time during the playoffs,” Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn said. “It was hard to judge the speed of the ball.”
Propelled largely by a two-run triple from Elaina Herrera, the Lady Broncos posted five runs in the first inning.
Autumn Holman drew a leadoff walk, Shelby Schultz reached on an infield single, and Holman scored on an error. Madison Lux was aboard next on an error and, with two runners in scoring position, Herrera drove both home when she hit a Christina Reyes offering down the left-field line for a triple.
Haley Hoffman singled home Herrera, and pinch runner Vic Shimabukuro scored from second on an Angie DeLeon groundout for a 5-0 lead.
Lake Belton equaled that in the second frame behind four hits and three more Lady Titans errors.
Hannah Jensen led off with a single and pinch runner Madison Updyke scored when Holman reached on an error. Holman came home on a Schultz bunt. Lux singled Schultz home, and Lux and Casey Schultz scored before the inning was done to give Lake Belton a 10-0 lead.
Holman and Casey Schultz tacked on runs in the third for the eventual 12-0 final margin.
In the meantime, Fredrick was solid in the circle after correcting her first-inning form.
“After (the first inning), I was alright,” Fredrick said. “We had to play with class and show we respected them.”
Fredrick carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Reyes broke it up with a soft one-out single to right. Fredrick struck out a dozen Lady Titans and only allowed two baserunners.
“She was guiding the ball more than pitching in the first inning,” Blackburn said. “We made some outfield plays and did what we needed to do.”