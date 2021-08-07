Spending an entire coaching career at one school district remains a great rarity in the business of athletics.
That kind of longevity and dedication provides a coach the unique opportunity to build a heritage of relationships.
Denise Petter was that rare gem for Belton.
Petter, a longtime track and field and cross country coach, lost her battle with cancer last month at age 62. She retired four years ago, but her presence was still felt. The 35 years she spent at Belton ISD were impactful.
“She was amazing,” Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore said. “It was her passion. To hear people talk about her and the love they had for her. She poured everything into her athletes to middle school P.E. to teaching.
“Her athletes respected her so much. She got the most out of absolutely everybody.”
As an individual sport with a team concept, track was ideal for Petter’s personal touch with each athlete.
Kaylee Krenek Shackleford believes she owes much of her successful high school and college success as a hurdler to Petter. The 2015 Belton graduate set school records in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and went on to a stellar career at Texas State. She said Petter was an uplifting mentor at a difficult time in her athletic life.
“Coach Petter was very inspirational on my life when I was in a bad place,” Shackleford said, describing an ACL injury she suffered as a freshman soccer player. “If not for he,r I wouldn’t have gotten a college scholarship. I chose the same occupation as Coach Petter.”
Shackleford, who married former Belton football great and University of Texas All-American center Zach Shackleford earlier this summer, is now coaching at Cibolo in the San Antonio suburbs after spending a year as a track, cross country and volleyball coach at Lake Belton.
“I knew how powerful the athlete-coach relationship could be,” she said. “We had that same type of relationship.
“When I would be talking to an athlete, I could hear Coach Petter’s voice and it made me giggle. I was at Lake Belton last year, and it was surreal coaching the same things she coached me in, in the same town. She put the big in Big Red.”
A Lady Tigers track athlete herself in the 1970s, the former Sharon Denise Cagle was a standout hurdler and a member of multiple relay teams.
As her professional career began to shift to take on the mammoth role of athletic business manager in her final 10 years before retirement, Petter called on rival and friend Holly Lamberte to make the switch from Temple to Belton to take over cross country and help with track.
“We had known each other for 30 years,” said Lamberte, who is still Belton’s cross country coach. “We were rivals, but the blessing is that we were really good friends and she brought me to Belton. She was a great friend and coach.
“We had similar philosophies, and I was the type of coach she wanted to have as she was giving up cross country. There weren’t too many issues. We coached track together and we were trying to do the same things. We had the same likes and dislikes.”
Lamberte said Petter, who raised children Zach and Jordan, knew the balance between love and discipline.
“She was very fair. She had high expectations,” Lamberte explained. “She was really good with kids. She knew when she had to give tough love with kids, and she knew when to give them some space when something was going on in their lives. She was an expert at that.”
Petter also became an expert as the athletic business manager, taking care of the expense accounts for all Belton sports, not just her own.
“She ran it like a machine,” Lamberte said. “It was pretty much flawless.”
It was also a burden lifted from her fellow coaches. She handled Friday night football arrangements and all playoff requests coming through Tiger Field.
“There was one way of doing things and then there was the right way — the Petter way,” Skidmore said.
The Petter way served Belton athletics in a variety of ways over the course of her 35 years. Those years and the lives and legacies invested therein will last far longer.