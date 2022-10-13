BELTON — Mason Ramm patiently waited for his opportunity over the last three years, enduring growing pains, injuries and difficult decisions en route to his senior season. Now, he is making the most of every moment.
As a freshman, Belton’s multi-sport athlete was talented enough to earn a spot on the varsity roster. However, being a newcomer, playing time was limited, and immediately following the season, he had surgery to repair a significant tear in his labrum.
Also a standout baseball player, Ramm was forced to miss a year on the diamond, and in turn, sacrificed his sophomore football season to regain all the mechanics lost because of being sidelined.
But last season, Ramm returned to the gridiron and was slowly reintegrated. It prepared him for a breakout campaign to conclude his career, and he is capitalizing. He ranks second on the team in all major receiving categories.
“Getting all these chances to produce is just awesome, especially because it’s my senior year, and this is the last ride,” Ramm said. “I’m seeing all my hard work pay off.
“The more opportunities you get, the more comfortable you feel, and I think that has been big for me. I’m just a lot more comfortable doing all the necessary things to make plays.”
His statistics are proof.
After tallying 11 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown entering 2022, Ramm eclipsed the total in seven games with 244 yards and a pair of scores on 17 catches, and his production continues to increase.
Ramm is coming off a career-high five-catch outing in Belton’s 43-20 victory versus Leander Rouse last week, finishing with 59 yards and a 17-yard touchdown. The showing followed a four-catch, 47-yard game against Elgin.
“He just keeps improving as the season goes on,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “When he gets the ball, he makes things happen. He’s not the tallest kid out there, but he runs his routes hard and just gets after it for us.
“He is just very mature for his age, and you can talk to him like an adult. I never have to worry about him.”
Now, Ramm looks to build on his recent success as Belton (5-2, 3-0 District 11-5A-II) travels to Pflugerville Connally (0-6, 0-3) tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff at The Pfield.
Despite their overall record and an inability to score, averaging a mere 14.7 points per game, the Cougars possess a strong pass defense. Connally has limited its last three opponents — Rouse, Elgin and Class 4A-I Lampasas — to a combined 503 yards with three interceptions.
The Tigers are averaging 220.1 yards passing with nine touchdowns and one interception since beginning their current three-game winning streak, and although it is nice to see the team excelling, Ramm believes it cannot be taken for granted.
“To open district the way we have is just a big morale boost,” he said. “But, we can’t get lackadaisical and just think it is going to keep happening. Our team is doing a really good job of reacting to the success, because it is easy to get lazy after a couple wins.”
Along with his duties as a receiver, Ramm also serves as a returner, averaging 21.5 yards on kickoffs and 6.0 on punts. If Belton’s defense, which has allowed just 33 points in district, continues to deliver, the punt return numbers could inflate to double-digits against Connally.
Regardless of where he is lining up on the field, though, Ramm intends to make the most of every moment for as long as the season lasts.
“It feels amazing to be where we are, and the possibilities of what could be are on all of our minds,” he said. “We have the chance to do some things that haven’t been done in Belton for a long time, and that is great, because we want to get into the playoffs and win as many games as we can.”