BELTON – It’s been a long time since the sports calendar has felt normal, but Belton head coach Brett Sniffin is glad to slowly get a little closer to that sense.
Sniffen’s Tigers hit the field early Monday morning to kick off fall camp in preparation for the upcoming season.
Although some pandemic-related restrictions still exist here and there, it’s a far cry from what the landscape looked like at this time a year ago after COVID-19 canceled Belton’s entire slate of 2020 spring practices and pushed back the start of the season to late September.
That’s all in the rearview mirror now and, with a full spring schedule and summer workouts under their belt already this year, the Tigers can hone in even more on the nearing season.
“My first year, we didn’t have a spring and we had, like, a million weeks of summer workouts before we got to get going,” Sniffin joked after the Tigers wrapped up a 6:30 a.m. workout at Tiger Field. “So we couldn’t do anything, really, so it was very different. This is all normal. We have high expectations.”
Attitudes seemed in high spirits toward the end of practice as players donned in helmets and shorts ran through offensive sets under a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 80s before breaking to close the session with conditioning work just before 9 a.m.
Music blared from loudspeakers on the north end of the stadium, and the high school band could be heard intermittently from a nearby parking lot as players ran sideline-to-sideline sprints for about 15 minutes. It’s all necessary work that will come in handy when the time is right, senior defensive back Trent West said.
“The conditioning really starts when we get to the fall,” West said. “It gets us going, because out here, during a game in the fourth quarter, that’s when it really matters. That’s when the conditioning kicks in, so we really take pride in that.”
Sniffin said Belton had 67 players dressed for varsity practice and another 100 players in uniform on the junior varsity side. The coach, entering his 30th year on the sideline, was happy with the turnout.
“It was good getting out on the field and just moving around,” he said. “Today’s all knowledge. Everything we did in the spring, we want to make sure it’s in and greased up by Friday.”
The Tigers, whose first full-pad practice will be Saturday, had an 18-practice spring this year as well as an intrasquad scrimmage, giving them something on which to build going into the summer and fall.
West and senior linebacker Jackson Engelke said they are putting an early emphasis on changing some of the habits that may have built up in past seasons.
“We had a meeting upstairs this morning, and we talked about the things we’re going to do different and the things that we’re going to try to cut out that we did from last season,” Engelke said. “We talked about having good energy in practice and I feel like today we had that, so that’s a good sign.”
West concurred with his teammate.
“I think we came ready this morning and everybody was waiting for this day and it shows way better than the past years,” he said. “I think we’re on the right track and it’s going to be a great season.”
Belton is coming off back-to-back 3-7 seasons and a fifth-place finish in District 12-6A last year. The Tigers scrimmage Hutto on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field and open the regular season on the road against Georgetown on Aug. 27.
Engelke said he thinks the team is pointed in the right direction.
“I feel like we’re on the right track to get where we need to be right now,” he said. “It was really positive. It was just a good team atmosphere today.”